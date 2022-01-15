Which mask provides the best protection from Omicron variants?

As highly infectious COVID-19 Omicron variant Rapid increase, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Updated mask recommendations.. The agency states that people can “choose” N95 or KN95 masks, adding that N95 masks provide “the highest level of protection”. However, the CDC also makes it clear that whatever type it is, the most important thing is to wear the right mask consistently.

Several scientific studies have shown that masks are effective in protecting yourself and others from this infectious disease.

In this article and a series of videos, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, Davis Natasha Tsuznick Provides guidance on masking. She explains which types of masks are most effective in which settings, how to get maximum protection from masks, and how to find counterfeit N95s or KN95s.

When to wear a mask

Indoors around people who are not at home, everyone needs to mask. Outdoor masking is also recommended in crowded situations. It is important to remember that you are asymptomatic and may not know that you are infected, but you may still be able to spread COVID-19. Masking in these situations helps protect vulnerable people who can unknowingly become infected. The mask covers the mouth and nose and fits snugly, but still needs to be comfortable.

Best and most effective: N95 and KN95 masks

If you’re in a closed space where you can’t get away from people, such as in a busy airport or on an airplane, we recommend some form of N95 respirator. Two examples are the N95 mask and the KN95 mask. The N95 is an American standard with a strap around the head. KN95 is a Chinese or Korean standard and has ear loops. The “95” in its name means that 95 percent of the particles are filtered out.

How to find a counterfeit N95 or KN95 mask

About 60% or more of the KN95 distributed in the United States is counterfeit and needs to be confirmed. Look for these things and find the real mask from the fake. Brand names, serial numbers, and lot numbers are most often printed on real masks. The acronym “NIOSH”, which stands for National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, is also printed on the N95.This is More Ways to Find Fake N95 or KN95 Masks.. On the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website List of approved masks..

Better and more effective than cloth: Surgical mask

Omicron is highly contagious, so it is advisable to upgrade from cloth to surgery if possible. Surgical masks are inexpensive and are made up of three layers. They need to completely cover your nose, mouth and chin.

Tips for a better fit for surgical masks: knots and tacks

A good hack to close the gaps on the sides of the surgical mask is the knot and tack method. This is suitable for children and adults with small faces. [Watch the video to see Dr. Tuznik demonstrate how it’s done.]

Frequency of replacing the surgical mask

I see people wearing surgical masks many times, which is a mistake. Wear a mask as much as possible throughout the day to minimize hand contamination. We recommend that you replace the surgical mask every 24 hours. Also, if there is any visible dirt or dirt, be sure to replace it. You can keep it in a clean paper bag between uses.

Good and effective: cloth mask

Cloth masks are suitable if you choose a functional one rather than a fashionable one. Check the number of layers. The more layers you have, the better. Cloth masks with multiple layers, such as cloth masks with filter pockets, are the most protected. I don’t want to see a lot of light passing through when I hold a cloth mask over the light. Be sure to cover your nose and chin and, if necessary, adjust and tighten the bendable nosepiece to fit the ear loops. If your ear loops are too loose, you can buy an adjuster to tighten the loop behind your ears or wrap it around your head. These are widely available online.

Use the cloth mask regularly, preferably daily, then wash and dry. So it’s a good idea to keep extras handy while others are washing.

Why and how to double mask

If you need better protection, wear a cloth mask over the surgical mask. This reduces gaps and improves the seal around the nose and mouth.

