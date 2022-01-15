Florida may have reached the peak of Omicron





ST. Petersburg, Florida — The entire Tampa Bay testing site remains busy as people are rushing to be tested for COVID-19, but as the number of Omicron cases rises to thousands, health experts say Florida. Tells ABC Action News that can reach its peak. Start looking at cases and decreasing numbers. Epidemiologists have hope. Currently, they estimate that 1 in 20 people are infected with the COVID-19 Omicron variant, but cases should begin to decline slowly. Health experts told ABC Action News in the first week of December that every person infected with COVID-19 was infected with four people. Now, one or two people are infected with each positive case. “I’m very optimistic. We’re at its peak now. It’s never going to go away, and as we think it’s going to go,” Charles A. Lockwood of Morsani Medical College said. Dr. Rockwood said. “Things are going in the right direction, but we are still so high that we really need to be careful to protect ourselves in the next few weeks until these cases begin to decline.” Dr. Thomas Unnash of USF College added that of public health. Omicron variants are highly contagious, but have proven to be less dangerous. New Advent Health figures show that 380 people are currently admitted to COVID-19 at 11 hospitals in Tampa Bay. This is just over half the number we saw during the delta wave. Lockwood states that some of the hospitalization data reported to the state may be out of context. “It’s a bit misleading. Looking at Tampa General, there are about 180 COVID-positive patients. Still, the majority of them, more than 50%, came in for other reasons, so it happened to be COVID. It turns out that we have a delta stock, which is very different from the delta stock, “he explained in detail. Lockwood states that only 4% of TGH patients are on ventilator compared to 20% of COVID-positive patients in delta waves. What about future variants? Both public health experts say they can see more varieties of concern, but they expect it to follow the pattern: more contagious, but less serious. Health experts expect to see the number of cases cut in half every two weeks if the numbers continue to follow current trends. “This is a very fast wildfire, burning very hot. Now we are starting to run out of fuel. I think the virus is starting to make it harder to find people who are not yet infected. , The number of cases is starting to decline, “Unnasch added. The number of school-related cases in Tampa Bay also seems to be declining. Vaccination does not seem to prevent infection for Omicron variants, but it does not repel bad symptoms for most vaccinated Americans who describe Omicron as terrible cold. Dr. Ulyee Choe of the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County recently told the Pinellas County Commissioner that 62% of Pinellas County has been vaccinated and about 40% of the population has been boosted.

