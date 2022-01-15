Heart disease causes early brain dysfunction and can triple important Alzheimer’s disease proteins-ScienceDaily





According to scientists, heart disease can cause early brain dysfunction, cause dementia, and triple the amount of Alzheimer’s disease protein in the brain.

New research published in eLifeFound that heart disease causes disruption of important brain functions that link brain activity to blood flow. This means that the same amount of activity gives the brain less blood. It occurs in patients with heart disease (atherosclerosis) before fat accumulates in the blood vessels of the brain and is a precursor to dementia. Until now, it was unclear how certain types of vascular dementia could occur years before atherosclerosis of the brain. Researchers also found that the combination of genetic predispositions to heart disease and Alzheimer’s disease tripled the amount of beta-amyloid, a protein that accumulates and induces Alzheimer’s disease, and that of the inflammatory gene (IL1) in the brain. I found that the level goes up. Dr. Osman Shabir, lead author of research at the Institute of Neuroscience and Healthy Life Expectancy at the University of Sheffield, said: “Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia in the world, and heart disease is a major risk factor for both Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. New discoveries to better understand the link between heart disease and dementia. It’s the key. “We found that middle-aged heart disease causes a disruption of neurovascular coupling, an important mechanism in the brain that controls the amount of blood supplied to neurons. This disruption is when the brain is needed. This means that you can’t get enough oxygen in time, which can lead to dementia. “ The team was then awarded a three-year grant from the British Heart Foundation to investigate the use of IL1-targeting arthritic drugs to see if they could reverse or alleviate brain dysfunction that appears to be caused by heart disease. I did. The team also discovered that brain damage can worsen cerebral blood flow regulation and supported the observation that patients’ symptoms often worsen after injury or a fall.

Story source: material Provided by University of Sheffield.

