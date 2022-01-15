Almost all teens treated in the COVID-19 intensive care unit have not been vaccinated: Study

According to a new study, almost all teenagers who had to be admitted to the ICU for COVID-19 treatment were unvaccinated.
The Pfizer vaccine was 98% effective in preventing intensive care scenarios in hospitals and 94% effective in all COVID-related hospitalizations of teenagers. New England Journal of Medicine found.
A peer-reviewed analysis supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Children’s Hospital included data on 1,222 in-hospital teens between the ages of 12 and 18.
Of the teens included in the survey, 445 were hospitalized for COVID-19 and 777 were hospitalized for other reasons between July 1st and October 25th last year.
In total, 40% (180 patients) were admitted to the ICU, of which 127 (29%) were engaged in life support in 31 hospitals in 23 states.
According to the study, only two patients admitted to the ICU were completely vaccinated.
All seven deaths recorded in this study occurred in unvaccinated patients.
“Almost all hospitalizations and deaths in this population could have been prevented by vaccination,” said Kathryn Edwards, a pediatric professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center who was involved in the study.
Of the hospitalized teens included in the study, only 299 were completely vaccinated against the virus.
About 36% of children between the ages of 12 and 17 in the United States Currently not vaccinated against COVID-19, up to date CDC data show..
Coronavirus latest information: Experts say the Supreme Court’s blow to vaccine obligations means more suffering, death, and packed hospitals as the United States sets new COVID records.
“These rates have increased somewhat since the data from this study were compiled, but as of December 1, 2021, only 60% of US adolescents received a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. And only 50% were fully vaccinated, “Edwards said.
U.S. public health authorities Encourage children up to 5 years to be vaccinated..
Almost three-quarters of the teens involved in the study had underlying medical conditions, including obesity, and 70% attended face-to-face school.
All hospitals included in the survey were in cities, and more than half of teens admitted with COVID were welcomed from the southern states.
A version of this report is posted on NYPost.com.
read: “We will not overcome this pandemic until we stop the spread of the virus.”: Opposition to the Supreme Court’s decision to block Biden’s vaccination obligations.
..
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/nearly-all-teens-treated-in-intensive-care-units-for-covid-19-have-been-unvaccinated-study-11642209897
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos