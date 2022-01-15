Health care workers are almost twice as ill as normal





Between January 3 and 9, BC, the number of health care workers absent from work due to illness almost doubled on the same day of the previous year. Health Minister Adrian Dix said that of the approximately 188,000 active health workers in the state during that period, 21,517 health workers were ill due to COVID-19 or other illnesses. Stated. Of the seven health authorities, Island Health had the third highest number of sick health workers, with 3,674 unemployed workers. Dix provided a comparison of disease levels for the same week in 2021 and 2020, but the data do not include Island Health and Interior Health. In 2022, 14,591 workers became ill due to the remaining five health authorities. In 2021, the number was 7,573, and in 2020 it was 8,802. read more: Vancouver Island nurses delayed return to work due to COVID test backlog Dix states that 2020 was a year of high incidence of influenza and other respiratory illnesses, before the first case of COVID-19 was identified in the state. He said the number of sick health workers is putting extra pressure on the health system. “This is a very difficult time, with more than 10,000 healthcare workers getting sick and affecting their services on any one or more days of a particular week. We adapt everywhere. And in the last number you can see some of that adaptation. The number of days, “Dix said. Non-urgent surgery after January 4th.. “Our healthcare professionals are producing more production than ever before, but these situations are affecting the system and we have to put up with it. This is the essence of this moment.” The complete breakdown of 2022 by the health authorities provided by the Ministry of Health is as follows: Fraser Health: 4,976

Vancouver Coastal Health: 4,253

Island Health: 3,674

Interior Health: 3,252

State Health Services Department: 3,000

Northern Health: 1,308

Providence Healthcare: 1,054

