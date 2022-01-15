Sudbury’s Health Unit reports 209 new cases, one new outbreak of COVID-19

Public Health Sudbury and Districts reported 209 new cases of COVID-19 in the service area on Thursday.

According to data posted on the Health Unit website, 195 of the new cases are in the Sudbury district, 6 are in the Sudbury district and 8 are in the Manitoulin district.

Estimated exposure status in 123 of the new cases is still under investigation and information in 51 cases is missing or untraceable.

In addition, 17 cases are associated with outbreaks, 6 cases are intimate contact with confirmed cases, and 12 cases have no known epidemiological association.

There are 1,082 COVID-19 activity cases in the Health Unit’s service area, of which 940 are in Greater Sudbury, 76 are in the Sudbury District, and 66 are in the Manitoulin District.

“The confirmed cases underestimate the actual number of COVID-19 in Sudbury and the district,” said the Health Unit website.

This is because access to the PCR test is restricted, positive results for the rapid antigen test have not been reported to public health, and people with asymptomatic infections may not seek the test.

Public health has reported 7,664 COVID-19 cases and 58 COVID-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic.

The Health Unit declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at the ICAN Transitional House in Greater Sudbury on January 13.

There are 19 active COVID-19 outbreaks in the health unit’s service area, 6 in long-term care facilities, 8 in apartments, 3 in retirement homes, and 1 in hospice.

Health Sciences North reports the outbreak of COVID-19 on the 4th floor of the South Tower and the 6th floor of the North Tower.

It also occurs at the St. Joseph Continued Care Center on the 2nd floor.

According to the hospital’s website, 49 patients are infected with COVID-19, 3 in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 46 in other units.

Twenty patients were tested for COVID-19, two were tested in the ICU, ten previously positive patients were still being treated in the hospital, and two were tested in the ICU. I am.

Public health conducted 365,455 COVID-19 tests as of January 12.

In collaboration with First Nations and primary care providers, public health received 78,002 boosters plus 404,402 COVID-19 vaccines.

According to data posted on the Health Unit website, 46.1% of residents over the age of 18 have received a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccination rates for each age group in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts are as follows:

-86.9% of residents over the age of 5 receive the first dose.

-80.9% of residents over the age of 5 are fully vaccinated.

-90% of residents over the age of 12 receive the first dose.

-87.1% of residents over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated.

The health unit stated that 83% of the total population was first dosed and 77.3% were fully vaccinated.

For more information, please visit www.phsd.ca / COVID-19 / data.

Ontario reported on Friday that 3,814 people, including 527 in the intensive care unit, were hospitalized for COVID-19.

This is an increase from 3,630 patients in the hospital on Thursday and 27 patients in the ICU.

The state also reported 41 new deaths from the virus.

With COVID-19, 288 people are using ventilators, 13 more than the day before.

The Ontario Public Health Service has pointed out that changes in testing policies are likely to increase the total number, but 10,964 new COVID-19 cases have been reported.

According to state data, 82.2% of Ontario residents over the age of 5 receive two COVID-19 vaccines and 88% receive at least one.

On the other hand, immunocompromised Ontario citizens can book a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief health doctor, said reservations for people with moderate to severe immunodeficiency are available through the state’s Vaccine Contact Center.

Moore said the move aims to further protect vulnerable people.

The state has already begun a fourth dose in long-term care facilities, elderly housing with care and other apartments.

–Use Canadian Press files

The Local Journalism Initiative was made possible by federal funding.

