Kalamazoo high school student died of COVID-19 after showing signs of improvement





Kalamazoo, Michigan — A mother in western Michigan laments the loss of her daughter. Kalamazoo Central’s senior died this week after a month-long battle with COVID-19. Omeka Bradford says her daughter is making progress by getting better after a long battle with the virus. She was preparing for her first direct visit this week when she received news about the destruction of the planet. “All I heard was that Taigan died. That was all I remembered and they pushed me away,” Omeka said. Omeka left her little girl with only memories and photos of these seniors. “That’s where we are, my pretty girl. It’s ridiculous, funny, laughing out loud, and my baby is gone,” Omeka said. Omeka says 17-year-old Tygan lost a two-month battle with COVID-19 on Wednesday. “On January 11th, she was negative, so we’re in. The next FaceTime was around 6:30. They called and said,” The doctor is there. I can’t do FaceTime. , Call back ..'” Believing that Taigan is getting better, Omeka has a broken heart. “It was FaceTime, she told me,’I love you.’ She couldn’t say that, but I read her lips,” Omeka said. Kalamazoo Central’s senior, Tygan, was months away from walking across the stage to get his diploma. “She took a dance class last year and now she’s doing non-stop dance,” she said. Omeka told FOX17 that she believed her daughter was infected with the virus at school. “COVID, she’s not just at school. At the bus stop, she’s on the bus,” Omeka said. “She went to school and got on the bus. She wasn’t in contact with many people.” Kalamazoo Public Schools, like many districts in Michigan, continue to address the outbreak of COVID-19. According to the KPS COVID-19 dashboard, there were 196 new student cases this week alone. Regarding this pandemic, Omeka shares this message with the community. “Check out. I don’t care what you’re feeling, runny nose, ear ache, you’re checked out, of any kind,” she said. FOX 17 has contacted the Kalamazoo Public School for comment on this loss and is waiting for a response. Follow FOX 17: Facebook ―――― twitter ―――― Instagram ―――― YouTube

