The county reports 500 COVID cases in one day | News





Plattsburgh — 500 new COVID-19 cases and 2 virus-related deaths were reported in the Clinton, Essex, and Franklin counties on Friday. The St. Regis Mohawk reported 12 more cases. Essex County reported two deaths, neither of which was vaccinated and was hospitalized for serious illness before they died. According to the Essex County Health Department, one was 55 and the other was 60. With the deaths of two people, the number of deaths from the virus in the county increased to 58. Two other deaths in Essex County were reported earlier in the week. Both were vaccinated but did not receive booster immunization. The breakdown of COVID-19 cases reported on Friday is as follows. • 259 cases reported in Clinton County • 156 reported in Franklin County • 85 reported in Essex County The Franklin County Health Department stated that there were 853 currently positive cases in the county. The St. Regis Mohawk said there were 24 active cases, but data on current active cases in Clinton and Essex counties were not available on Thursday. Changes to the St. Regis Mohawk contact tracking process are currently in effect, the Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center and Health Services said. “The medical system and contact tracing process is overwhelmed across the region and state, with numerous cases of more contagious variants of Omicron,” EOC said Thursday. Tribes implement a so-called “honor system” to allow residents to self-report positive test results and notify others who may have been exposed. “It’s very important to self-report a positive result from a home test kit, and if positive, stay at home to prevent the spread of the community,” EOC said. The tribe stated that residents could self-report their cases to St. Lawrence County Public Health, St. Regis Mohawk Contact Tracers, or Franklin Count Public Health. Clinic test Several vaccine clinics are planned in the area. Clinton County: January 20, 10 am at the Clinton Community College Gymnasium for first and second doses and booster immunization. register: clintonhealth.org/covid19vaccine Additional dates at the CCC Gym are scheduled for January 22nd at 10am. Franklin County: January 20, at the St. Andre Outreach Center in Malone, from 3 pm to 6 pm, first dose of Moderna and booster immunization. 18 years old and over. register: bit.ly/3KbhK6W Essex County: January 24, Elizabethtown Essex County Health Department. There is a clinic every Monday and Wednesday in January, and a booster-only clinic on January 27th. St. Regis Mohawk: Walk-in Children’s Pfizer Clinic for children ages 5-11 on the main campus of State Highway 37 Tuesday 3 pm-5pm Booking is recommended. (518) Please call 358-3142. Mail Fernando Alba: [email protected] Twitter: @byfernandoalba

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pressrepublican.com/news/counties-report-500-covid-cases-in-single-day/article_b9c7faca-759b-11ec-a5af-bf6eed0fbf0a.html

