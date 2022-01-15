Florida added 430,297 COVID cases, killing 470 people last week

Florida reported 430,297 new cases of coronavirus. 7 days From January 7th to 13th, an average of about 61,471 infections occurred per day. That’s more than 2 percent of Florida’s total population infected last week.

The state has broken previous infection records for the third straight week. The 7-day average of Omicron variant infections is more than double the daily average of 25,000 delta waves that occurred this summer. The first case of Omicron was detected in Florida on December 6, with an average of less than 2,000 infections per day.

According to the latest tally, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has reached 4,992,265 since the pandemic. The first two cases in Florida were reported March 1, 2020, 22 months ago.

The state has added 470 deaths since the last report. This is 150% higher than the previous week, with 63,158 deaths from pandemics across the state.

Most of these occurred over a week ago and were recorded by the state in the last 7 days. Authorities may take more than two weeks to confirm COVID-19-related deaths, and holidays may delay reporting.

The Florida Department of Health announced in June that it would not publish daily COVID-19 data. Instead, we now release one report every Friday, but we continue to withhold other previously published information.

As of June 4, the state stopped reporting non-resident vaccinations, coronavirus cases and deaths.State has non-resident data Tampa Bay Times..

Despite repeated requests from Times, The state does not report the number of cases, hospitalizations or deaths by vaccination status.

vaccination: Florida received 172,766 vaccines last week, up from 125,196 last week. This includes 86,383 initial vaccinations. More than 5.7 million qualified Florida people over the age of 5 remain unvaccinated.

Vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11 years last week were 21,382, up from 18,465 last week. In total, 18 percent of children aged 5-11 received at least one vaccination.

According to the state, as of Thursday, 72% of Florida residents over the age of 5 have been vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine at least once.

Still, 31% of Florida’s total population remains unvaccinated, and children under the age of 4 are not yet eligible for vaccination.

The vaccination rate is the highest among the elderly in Florida. About 91% of people over the age of 65 are vaccinated, and 90% of people between the ages of 60 and 64 are vaccinated.

Keep up with Tampa Bay’s top headlines Subscribe to the free DayStarter newsletter We bring you the latest news and information you need to know on weekday mornings. You are all signed up! Want more free weekly newsletters in your inbox? let’s start. Examine all options

Children and young adults remain in the lowest vaccinated age group. In Florida, 18% of people aged 5-11, 59% of people aged 12-19, 61% of people aged 20-29, and 70% of people aged 30-39 are vaccinated.

In Manatees and Pinellas counties, 68% of eligible residents over the age of 5 are vaccinated. That number is 67 percent in Hillsboro. 66 percent in Pasco. In pork, 65 percent. 60% for citrus and hernando.

Booster shot: Florida received 194,631 booster doses, a decrease of more than 25,000 shots from the previous week. Booster shots are available For all persons 12 years and older who received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine 2 months ago or the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least 5 months ago.

Positive: The positive rate in Florida dropped slightly from 31.2% last week to 29.3% last week. The positive rate was highest among children and young adults, with a 32.5 percent chance of being positive for people aged 12-19 years. The positive rate was 32% for children aged 20-29 and 31.2% for children aged 5-11 and adults aged 30-39.

According to the World Health Organization, the state must maintain a positive rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks before it can fully reopen. A positive rate of 5% or less indicates that the test is widespread enough to capture mild, asymptomatic, and negative cases.

Positive rates around the Tampa Bay area were 32.6 percent for pork, 30.8 percent for Pasco, 30.1 percent for Hillsboro, 28.9 percent for Hernando, 27.5 percent for Pinellas, 27.2 percent for manatees, and 24.3 percent for citrus.

hospitalization: According to the Department of Health and Human Services, there were 11,160 confirmed COVID-19 patients in the hospital as of Friday in Florida. This is an increase of over 30% from the previous week.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 2,898 COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the Tampa Bay area between January 6 and 12. This is the latest data available. There were 1,153 hospitalizations in Hillsborough County hospitals and 685 hospitalizations in Pinellas. Pork had 554. Pasco had 215. The manatees were 137. Hernando was 106 and Citrus was 48.

Local number: Tampa Bay added 71.295 last week, bringing the total to 891,556.

As of Thursday’s count, Hillsboro added 24,400 cases, Pork added 14,852, Pineras added 14,316, Pasco added 8,230, Manatees added 5,423, Hernando added 2,614, and so on. Citrus added 1,460.

The CDC reports that 50 people died in the Tampa Bay area between January 6th and 12th, up from 15 in the previous week. Thirteen people were killed in Pinellas and Polk counties, respectively. 11 people died in Pasco. Six people died of citrus fruits. Five people died in Hillsboro, and one each in Manatee and Hernando counties.

•••

How to take the test

Tampa Bay: Times can help you find Free public COVID-19 test site In the counties of Citrus, Hernando, Hillsboro, Manatees, Pasco, Pineras, Pork and Sarasota.

Florida: To the Ministry of Health Website List test sites in the state. Some information may be out of date.

America: To the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare Website It can help you find a test site.

•••

How to get vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines over 5 years old and booster shots of eligible recipients are given in clinics, clinics, pharmacies, grocery stores and public vaccination sites. In many cases, you can book your booking online. Here’s how to find a site near you.

Find a site: visit Vaccine.gov Search for vaccination sites by zip code.

Other help: Call the National COVID-19 Vaccination Assistance Hotline.

phone: 800-232-0233. Help is available in English, Spanish, and other languages.

TTY: 888-720-7489

Disability information and access lines: Call 888-677-1199 or send an email to DIAL @ n4a.org.

•••

Omicron variant: Omicron has changed what we know about COVID. This is the latest How infectious COVID-19 mutants affect masks, vaccines, boosters and quarantine.

Children and vaccines: Do you have questions about vaccination of your child? Here are some answers.

Booster shot: Are you confused about which COVID booster to get? This guide is useful..

Booster Question: Are there any side effects? Why do you need it? Here is the answer to your question..

Senior protection: Here’s how older people can do it: Ensuring safety from viruses..

Get DAYSTARTER MORNING UPDATE: Sign up to receive the latest information.

We are working hard to keep you up to date with the latest news about Florida’s coronavirus. This task requires a lot of resources to collect and update. If you haven’t subscribed yet Consider purchasing a print or digital subscription.