Texas scientists’ new Covid-19 vaccine is cheaper, easier to manufacture, and unpatented.Texas

The new Covid-19 vaccine is being developed by Texas Scientists using traditional methods decades ago are cheaper to produce and distribute in countries that are most affected by pandemics and are likely to develop new variants due to low inoculation rates. Make it easy to use.

A team led by Dr. Peter Hotez and Dr. Maria Bottazzi of the Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development at Baylor College of Medicine has been developing vaccine prototypes for Sirth and Mars since 2011, a new Covid called Kobex. Rebuilt to create a vaccine. , Or “The Covid-19 Vaccine of the World”.

Nevertheless 60 or more Other vaccines are being developed using the same technology, Bottazzi said, saying their vaccines are unique in that they are not going to be patented and anyone can replicate them.

“Most people who can make a hepatitis B vaccine or have the ability to produce microbial-based proteins like bacteria and yeast can reproduce what we are doing.” Said Bottazzi.

Recently, the patent war over mRNA vaccines has intensified.Moderna and the National Institutes of Health have Covid-19 vaccine 73 million Americans.. If Moderna turns out to be infringing a federal patent, you may be forced to pay more. $ 1 billion..

At the same time, activists are calling on Pfizer and Moderna to share the technology and know-how for producing vaccines. World Trade Organization.. In low-income countries, where there are few vaccine research and production facilities, only one in nine people is vaccinated. World Health Organization..USA has Complete vaccination 67% Provided a third vaccine dose to more than one-third of the population.

Corbevax clinical trial data have not yet been published due to resource constraints, but the Texas Children’s Hospital found that the vaccine was more than 90% effective against the original Covid-19 strain and 80 against the Delta variant. % Or more is valid. The efficacy of the vaccine against Omicron variants is currently being tested.

The process of making a vaccine involves the use of yeast, which is the same method for making a hepatitis B vaccine.

The Moderna, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson vaccines currently licensed in the United States use a variety of technologies, or vaccine “platforms.” Moderna and Pfizer use messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. The platform introduces the immune system to Covid-19 by providing instructions on how to produce its most recognizable function, surface-covering peplomer proteins. This helps the immune system later recognize and fight the virus if a person is exposed. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine introduces immune cells into peplomers via a harmless cold virus, a technique called viral vectors.

The Corbevax vaccine uses a platform called recombinant protein subunit technology, which places the actual portion of the Covid-19 peaplomer in yeast cells. Yeast cells then copy important proteins and the proteins are introduced into the immune system.

“We use the yeast system to produce proteins directly and synthetically in the lab,” Bottazzi explained. “We ask yeast to make a protein that looks like a protein made by a virus. Then it immunizes the protein and the body processes it and presents it to the immune system. We do not ask the body to perform the main operations of coding. “

Importantly, storage of Corbevax vaccines requires only standard refrigeration, unlike Pfizer vaccines, which require ultra-cold storage in transit.

Biological E, an Indian pharmaceutical company accustomed to making hepatitis B vaccines with which Bottazzi’s team has a long-standing relationship, has already made 150 million new Colvebacs vaccines, soon one every month. It is possible to inoculate 100 million times.

According to Bottazzi, the developers behind Corbevax relied on charitable donations to cross the finish line after being overlooked by government agencies for funding. Although the Texas Children’s Hospital Vaccine Development Center is essentially an academic and scientific institution, the development of Corbevax has forced Bottazzi to expand its resources to raise awareness as a serious candidate for Covid vaccine development. Said it wasn’t.

“We ourselves are learning how to work to enable regulation, high quality, good duplication, good records management … are we small biotechnology and manufacturing entities? I’m imitating like that, “she said. “Every technology has its strengths and weaknesses. No one claims that one is super bold and the only solution. All [vaccines] Part of the solution. But in these critical situations around the world, we try to use all the solutions, rather than picking and choosing one, “says Bottazzi.

Bottazzi said the reason she and her team did not patent the vaccine was because her team shared a humanitarian philosophy and worked with the wider scientific community.

“We want to do good things in the world. This is right and this is what we had to do morally. We didn’t even blink.” How can I use this? I didn’t think. If, like us, we are more accustomed to how unfair the world is and how we were able to help many parts of the world from the beginning without thinking about “what will happen to me”. If so, you know now. Basically, you wouldn’t even have seen these variants occur. “

Bottazzi hopes that her move will follow others and motivate them to create affordable and accessible vaccines for other illnesses and viruses such as hookworms.

“We need to break through these paradigms of being driven only by economic impact factors or the payback of economic investment. We must look at the recovery of public health.”