The Main CDC reports an additional 14 COVID-19 deaths and 1,359 new cases.





Omicron continues to surge in Maine, and deaths continue to rise. The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,359 new cases and 14 additional deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday. The state continues to see the largest number of pandemics and deaths. Wastewater monitoring in New England suggests that numbers may decline in the near future.. The stress on medical resources remains high, with 418 hospitalized across the state on Saturday, slightly lower than the pandemic record of 436 patients on Thursday. However, these numbers are overwhelming hospitals, with a much higher hospitalization peak last winter at nearly 200. Of the 418 patients infected with COVID-19, the state reported on Saturday that 108 were on critical care and 57 were ventilated. Like many parts of the country, the state of Maine is experiencing a surge in highly contagious Omicron variants. This is, in most cases, less severe, but still burdens hospitals near the critical point. In response, Governor Janet Mills convened the National Guard to support medical facilities. Omicron variants are often less severe, but some infected people become seriously ill. Main CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah warned The general public about downplaying the Omicron surge, especially because of how much burden it puts on the entire healthcare system. “Even if Omicron is said to be 10 percent milder than Delta, but still 200 percent contagious, its combined impact on our population is greater than on any individual,” Shah said. Said. Federation on friday Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended more appropriate masks Wear it to prevent Americans from becoming infected with Omicron. Variants are so easy to spread that schools and businesses need to reduce their work for infected workers. The hospital is also wrestling with workers infected with COVID-19, and the Maine Army National Guard has 169 guards in medical facilities throughout Maine. Experts have long said that multi-layered masks that fit snugly on the nose and face are better than common floppy masks, but Friday’s National CDC revised the recommendations and Americans. I urged him to wear more protective masks. According to the CDC, loosely woven cloth masks provide the least protection, and layered finely woven masks provide more protection, but not as much as a suitable disposable surgical mask. According to the CDC, the KN-95 offers even stronger protection, and the N-95 offers the highest level of protection. “The problem with Omicron is that it spreads really fast,” said Dr. Jeffrey Birkin, President of the Maine Medical Association. “That’s why, if you don’t want to get sick, a really good masking to block these highly infectious virus particles is a good idea.” A booster shot at the Portland vaccination site on January 8th. Some who got said that many people they know are positive on the test. “Now everyone seems to have it,” said Shayla Skinner of Portland. In addition to being vaccinated and receiving booster shots, the CDC continues to recommend wearing masks in public indoor environments in areas with high COVID-19 infection rates, including Maine. Due to the rapid increase in Omicron, masks have become mandatory in public places indoors, even in areas with high vaccination rates. Portland municipal officials pass And Brunswick. Stores and businesses in Portland post signs to inform customers that they need to wear a mask to enter the building. As in 2020, before the vaccine became widely available, the Main CDC continues to recommend: Masks cannot be worn around people without family members or when they are 6 feet away from others.

Hand wash with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid close contact with sick people.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Stay home as much as possible. If you have symptoms or are in close contact with someone infected with COVID-19, it is recommended that the main CDC be tested.To find a test site, go to https://www.maine.gov/covid19/testing..

