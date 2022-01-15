Growing concerns about the CDC’s updated quarantine guidelines





New data suggest that people with Omicron variants frequently continue to be infected for more than 5 days. CDC’s updated quarantine guidelines.. Important reason: Experts say that the problem can be resolved by using rapid testing to determine if it is safe to end the quarantine, but the CDC Not recommended Negative test as a condition to end quarantine. News promotion: A New research on NBA players and staff Although not yet peer-reviewed, the vast majority of people infected with Omicron were found to have viral load above a certain threshold five days after the initial positive test. In this study, this threshold was used as an infectious substitute and to induce a positive antigen test.

This suggests that a significant portion of Omicron infections are still infectious on day 5. What they are saying: “Main point = To complete quarantine on day 5, the rapid antigen test must be negative. If not, quarantine should be extended.” Tweet Nathan Grubo, Professor of Yale University and author of research. “Why do you identify the infection in every task if you just want to get the infection back to work, even though it may be infected?” Big picture: This data is added to the increased anecdotal evidence that there is no guarantee that someone will not be infected after 5 days in the form of a positive antigen test beyond the recommended quarantine period. CDC To do Those who leave the quarantine after 5 days are advised to wear a mask around others. Yes, but: There is at least one very practical debate about allowing people to leave the quarantine (using a mask) after five days. Also, given the surge in demand for rapid testing, there is a shortage of rapid testing. That is, if the tests are not found, recommending using them to leave quarantine can fail.

..

