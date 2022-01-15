Hospitalization for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania declined for the first time on the 19th. 23,775 new infections | Coronavirus

Hospitalization in Pennsylvania due to COVID-19 decreased by 138 on Saturday, increasing for 18 consecutive days and ending.

According to data released by the State Department, 7,378 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday, the day after the state exceeded 7,500 hospitalizations for the first time in a pandemic.

The state also recorded 23,775 new infections, the smallest increase in 4 days, but there were at least 20,000 new cases for 12 consecutive days.

In the last 18 days, the total number of new COVID-19 cases per day was the highest at 18.

There were 361 new infections in the valley, exceeding 100 for 3 consecutive days and at least 200 for 11 consecutive days. Northumberland County has enrolled 179 new cases, recording at least 100 cases for 11 consecutive days. Union County reported 92 new cases, Snyder County added 61, and Montour County added 29.

There were 185 new deaths across the state, most of them three days, but none in the four counties of the valley. At least 100 people died in association with the coronavirus across the state for the fifth consecutive day.

In 15 days, January 2022 is the ninth deadly month of a 23-month pandemic in Pennsylvania, with an average of 127 deaths per day. In December 2021, the pandemic’s third deadly month was an average of 105 people per day.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all 67 counties in Pennsylvania continued to see high community infections of the disease on Friday.

Nationally, 99.53 percent of counties showed high levels of infection. According to the CDC report, 0.19 percent (only 6 counties nationwide) show low levels. All 50 states have high levels of community infection. There are 13 counties nationwide, and there are few infections from the community.

According to the CDC, 74.8 percent of Pennsylvania residents over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, anyone who has been vaccinated twice with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or once with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated.

hospitalization

The first COVID-19 hospitalization in the state since December 27 has decreased. From December 27th to January 14th, there were 3,157 new hospitalizations.

The number of patients treated with severe symptoms also remained high. The intensive care unit (ICU) has decreased by 13 to 1,144 and has increased by 3 to breathe using a ventilator.

The number of patients hospitalized locally on Saturday was 184, a decrease of 1 and a slight decrease for the second consecutive day.

Danville’s Gaisinger had 129 patients, Gaisinger Shamokin had 20 (same as reported on Friday), and Evangelical Community Hospital had 34 patients. Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 35 patients on the ICU and 25 on the ventilator, as on Friday. There were 6 Shamokins in the ICU.

In the evangelical, there were 10 patients in the ICU, one was down and two were on ventilator.

Prisons, state facilities

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Lewisburg’s US Prison (USP) had 140 active cases of prisoners and two staff infections, the same number reported since Thursday.

In Allenwood, even Friday’s report had 130 prisoner cases in a low security unit, along with two employee cases. At Allenwood’s Medium Security Facility, there were cases of eight prisoners, even in total reported on Friday. At USP Allenwood, as on Friday, there were cases of seven prisoners and one employee.

According to the State Corrections Bureau (DOC), there were 22 prisoner cases (up to 5 on Saturday) and 29 staff cases (up to 3) at the state correctional facility in Coal Township. In the state as a whole, the number of prisoners was 844 (up 125) and the number of staff was 698 (up 21).

The Serins Grove State Center has 33 staff and 11 residents, the same number reported since Thursday.

At Danville State Hospital, there were 10 staff cases and less than 5 client cases. According to the Department of State (DHS), in the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were positive cases between boys unit staff and residents of boys and girls units, and five cases among girls unit staff. .. The total number of infections at these facilities has not changed since Friday.

DHS will not report case numbers less than 5 to avoid personal identification.