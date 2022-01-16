Health
A woman in Ontario was “relieved” after cancer surgery was delayed due to COVID-19
A woman in Ontario says she was relieved after several postponed life-saving cancer surgeries were rescheduled following patient advocate intervention.
Cassandra di Maria, 30, from Vaughan, Ontario, was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in November 2020 and has since undergone 17 chemotherapy plus 1 surgery.
She stopped chemotherapy in October to allow her immune system to recover before her second major surgery. The surgery was expected to remove cancerous spots on one of her liver, abdomen, and her ovaries.
Initially scheduled for November at Mount Sinai Hospital, the surgery was postponed twice and more recently on January 19th.
Di Maria was devastated when the state government ordered hospitals to shut down all hospitals earlier this month and then received an email notifying them that the procedure would be cancelled. Non-urgent surgery and procedures To maintain hospital capacity to address the surge in cases of highly infectious Omicron variants of COVID-19 in Ontario.
Di Maria, Published in her gun battle this week After her cousin posted about it on social media, a patient with colorectal cancer resources and action networks who knew her situation said she was able to secure a new date for the procedure after coordinating with the surgeon. .. That day is January 26th.
“Of course I was happy because I was worried,” Di Maria said. “I was definitely relieved because I didn’t know when or would be the new surgery day.”
When a non-urgent procedure suspension was announced on January 3, Ontario Health Department CEO Matt Anderson said it would affect 8,000 to 10,000 procedures per week.
Di Maria said she knew well that she wasn’t the only one affected by the suspension.
“This helped me, but there are still many other people in my position,” she said. “They also need to make changes.”
Di Maria, who was recently engaged, said she was looking forward to recovering after surgery and being able to live her life. This includes her wedding plans, which are tentatively scheduled for early 2023.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/ontario-woman-cancer-surgery-cancelled-1.6316598
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]