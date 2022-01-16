A woman in Ontario was “relieved” after cancer surgery was delayed due to COVID-19

A woman in Ontario says she was relieved after several postponed life-saving cancer surgeries were rescheduled following patient advocate intervention.

Cassandra di Maria, 30, from Vaughan, Ontario, was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in November 2020 and has since undergone 17 chemotherapy plus 1 surgery.

She stopped chemotherapy in October to allow her immune system to recover before her second major surgery. The surgery was expected to remove cancerous spots on one of her liver, abdomen, and her ovaries.

Initially scheduled for November at Mount Sinai Hospital, the surgery was postponed twice and more recently on January 19th.

Di Maria was devastated when the state government ordered hospitals to shut down all hospitals earlier this month and then received an email notifying them that the procedure would be cancelled. Non-urgent surgery and procedures To maintain hospital capacity to address the surge in cases of highly infectious Omicron variants of COVID-19 in Ontario.

Di Maria, Published in her gun battle this week After her cousin posted about it on social media, a patient with colorectal cancer resources and action networks who knew her situation said she was able to secure a new date for the procedure after coordinating with the surgeon. .. That day is January 26th.

“Of course I was happy because I was worried,” Di Maria said. “I was definitely relieved because I didn’t know when or would be the new surgery day.”

When a non-urgent procedure suspension was announced on January 3, Ontario Health Department CEO Matt Anderson said it would affect 8,000 to 10,000 procedures per week.

Di Maria said she knew well that she wasn’t the only one affected by the suspension.

“This helped me, but there are still many other people in my position,” she said. “They also need to make changes.”

Di Maria, who was recently engaged, said she was looking forward to recovering after surgery and being able to live her life. This includes her wedding plans, which are tentatively scheduled for early 2023.