The second major winter storm in a week disrupts thousands of PEI homes on Saturday





Thousands of island homes went out of power on Saturday afternoon as a massive winter storm struck the PEI for the second time in a week. As of 5:30 pm, approximately 3,000 Primorskaya electrical customers were dealing with the power outage as the storm that began overnight continued to hit Primorskaya. Nearly 8,000 customers were unpowered in the morning. Maritime Electric said repairing a home without power could take some time. All the crew members of the company were waiting to get on the road this morning, but most of them couldn’t get on because of bad road conditions. The plow operator helped the company access certain communities on Saturday. Snowstorm & amp; visibility remains a challenge. Our crew has regained power about. We will continue to work to restore the power of 4,000 customers and the entire island. The contact center is open. To report the outage, call 1-800-670-1012 or https://t.co/wRRAPX6wzh Please visit. pic.twitter.com/OpubXwykQ8 & Mdash;@MECLPEI “Currently, many of the roads that cross Prince Edward Island are not open. Our crew was able to do some work this morning, [but] It was a very harsh driving condition. “ “Our crew will go out and do their best to restore power as safely as possible, but it’s very slow in this weather.” Power outages occurred throughout PEI, but most of the currently unpowered homes are in the east.You can find the map here.. Weather alert is still on The Canadian Ministry of the Environment’s winter storm warning, which was still in effect in Kings County as of 5:30 pm, was lifted for Prince and Queens this afternoon. Snowstorm recommendations have been implemented in the other two counties. Winter storm warnings are still valid in Kings County (as of 4:45 pm) and advice on snowstorms in Prince / Queens County. Snowstorms will be a big problem tonight as snowfall continues to ease. It is safer to go out, so please stay at home as much as possible. pic.twitter.com/dS63fsGBMM & Mdash;@JayScotland According to CBC meteorologist Jay Scotland, some areas have nearly 30 centimeters of snow by the morning, with even more snow throughout the day. “As snowfall continues to ease, snowstorms and drifting will continue to be a major issue tonight. Stay home, if possible, to ensure the safety of those who need to go out in these situations,” he said. Told. According to Scotland, drift peaked at 80-100 km / h, so drift was “important to say the least.” Griffin said strong winds created challenges for restoring power. “This is different from last weekend’s storm, because last weekend’s storm didn’t last that long for winds and blizzards,” she said. Walking in Charlottetown this morning is not easy. Please note that. #PEI pic.twitter.com/KOiaZhGs3d & Mdash;@TonyDavisCBC Plow the road The state plows remained off the road and responded only to emergencies due to weather conditions. The PEI government said on social media that it would be suspended until Sunday morning. In Charlottetown, plows began to open the street on Saturday afternoon. Rural plows stay off the road until Sunday morning. Currently, we are only supporting emergencies. Please do not go out on the road. You just get stuck. @PEIPublicSafety @Health_PEI & Mdash;@InfoPEI Authorities also warned the islanders not to travel in poor visibility and snow. The Confederation Bridge was closed to traffic at 8 pm on Friday The islanders were asked to leave the road because the visibility was almost zero and the snow was blowing. (Tony Davis / CBC) Due to the weather, a quick COVID-19 test at the airport was canceled and the scheduled flight to Charlottetown Airport this weekend was cancelled. Inspection clinics in Borden-Carleton, Charlottetown and Summerside were closed on the day.

