Diet and Cervical Cancer: What’s the Link?

Cervical cancer It is one of the most common gynecologic cancers.The American Cancer Society estimates: About 14,000 People will be diagnosed with cervical cancer in the United States in 2022. Until 99.7% The percentage of cases of cervical cancer is Human papillomavirus (HPV).. This viral infection causes abnormal changes in the cervix, development Of this form of cancer. Doctors may diagnose cervical cancer during regular health checks such as: Papanicolaou stain specimen And HPV inspection. Often, this condition is asymptomatic. In addition to the usual Papanicolaou stain and HPV tests, there are three HPV vaccine Protects against several strains of HPV known to cause cervical cancer. Other factors Impact Progression of HPV to cervical cancer includes smoking, exposure to environmental toxins, and coinfection. Sexually transmitted diseases like that HIV, And diet and nutrition.

Diet and nutrition role In the onset of cervical cancer. In fact, proper nutrition helps optimize Immune systemThis eliminates HPV and helps the body react to cancerous tumors. However, studies on the role of diet and nutrition in preventing or reducing the risk of developing cervical cancer have been conducted with antioxidant nutrients. Meal pattern Reduces the effects of HPV. diet Highly prone to inflammation-like Western dietary patterns-is associated with the development of cervical cancer, especially among women with HPV infections and sedentary lifestyles. Western diets (usually high in saturated and trans fats, added sugars, and sodium) have been reported to increase. Chronic inflammation It makes it more difficult to control HPV infection. Persistent HPV infection leads to the development of cervical cancer. Meanwhile, adherence to a Mediterranean-style diet rich in fruits, vegetables, peas or beans, healthy fats, and fish. May lead to Low risk of both HPV infection and cervical cancer. Intake Antioxidant ,Such Carotenoids Lutein, zeaxanthin, and Beta carotene, And that vitamin C, E, and A may suppress the development of cervical cancer, especially among smokers. Moreover, Folic acid, Vitamin D , And lycopene may stop the progression of HPV to cervical cancer. Each of these antioxidant nutrients plays a variety of roles protection Overlapping roles in the developmental stage of cervical cancer. Therefore, it is best to focus on the overall dietary pattern, not just a single nutrient.

Ann observation A study of nearly 300,000 women suggests that increased intake of fruits and vegetables rich in various antioxidant nutrients is associated with a reduced risk of cervical cancer. .. A daily increase in 100 grams (g) of fruit, equivalent to 1 cup of cranberries, was associated with a reduced risk of cervical cancer. Similarly, increasing 100g of vegetables daily has the same effect. Adoption of dietary patterns resemble For a Mediterranean diet reduce Risk of inflammation and cervical cancer. One can eat more: Fruits and vegetables with a focus on different colors and textures

Complex carbohydrates such as whole grain rice, pasta, bread and kusukusu

Healthy unsaturated fats such as nuts, seeds and olive oil replace saturated and trans fats

Herbs and spices onion And garlic, while limiting additional sodium

Low-fat dairy products such as milk, cheese and yogurt

Legumes such as peas, lentils and legumes (including galvanzo beans and azuki beans) In addition to maintaining a balanced and nutritious diet, daily use of multivitamin supplements among women with HPV Related The severity of HPV infection is low and the risk of progression to cervical cancer is low.

Foods with a high probability of inflammation are associated with an increased risk of cervical cancer. The “fast food culture” of the Western diet, which is characterized by processed foods that are low in fiber and rich in sugar, increases inflammation and Involved In the onset of cancer. Therefore, foods to limit or avoid include: Foods high in sugar

Processed meat such as deli meat

Lean meat

Foods high in saturated and trans fats Excessive consumption Added sugar From sweet drinks, dairy desserts, and sugar, a 10-year observational study of more than 100,000 individuals has significantly increased their risk of cancer. Lean meat A daily dose of 101-200 g, such as veal, pork, and lamb, is associated with an increased risk of developing cancer. Both Premenopausal and postmenopausal women. Limit your intake Animal based An industrially produced source of saturated and trans fats, studies have shown to promote cancer. tumor growth. Natural and plant-based sources of saturated and trans fats did not adversely affect the risk of cancer. Inflammatory foods “Good bacteria” It lives in the intestines, induces inflammation and increases the risk of cancer.

There are several home remedies that promise to treat or cure cervical cancer without medical intervention. Natural habits such as drinking Green Tea — May benefit people with cervical cancer. However, these do not replace the need for appropriate medical intervention and treatment. apart from New research Further investigation of these into herbs for the treatment of cervical cancer Anti-cancer plant , Those active compounds, and safe doses are needed. Always consult your oncology team to determine the best treatment option.