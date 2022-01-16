Health
Diet and Cervical Cancer: What’s the Link?
Cervical cancer It is one of the most common gynecologic cancers.The American Cancer Society estimates:
Until 99.7% The percentage of cases of cervical cancer is Human papillomavirus (HPV).. This viral infection causes abnormal changes in the cervix,
Doctors may diagnose cervical cancer during regular health checks such as:
In addition to the usual Papanicolaou stain and HPV tests, there are three
Other factors
Diet and nutrition
In fact, proper nutrition helps optimize Immune systemThis eliminates HPV and helps the body react to cancerous tumors.
However, studies on the role of diet and nutrition in preventing or reducing the risk of developing cervical cancer have been conducted with antioxidant nutrients.
diet Highly prone to inflammation-like Western dietary patterns-is associated with the development of cervical cancer, especially among women with HPV infections and sedentary lifestyles.
Western diets (usually high in saturated and trans fats, added sugars, and sodium) have been reported to increase.
Meanwhile, adherence to a Mediterranean-style diet rich in fruits, vegetables, peas or beans, healthy fats, and fish.
Intake
Moreover, Folic acid,
Each of these antioxidant nutrients plays a variety of roles
Therefore, it is best to focus on the overall dietary pattern, not just a single nutrient.
Ann
A daily increase in 100 grams (g) of fruit, equivalent to 1 cup of cranberries, was associated with a reduced risk of cervical cancer. Similarly, increasing 100g of vegetables daily has the same effect.
Adoption of dietary patterns resemble For a Mediterranean diet
One can eat more:
- Fruits and vegetables with a focus on different colors and textures
- Complex carbohydrates such as whole grain rice, pasta, bread and kusukusu
- Healthy unsaturated fats such as nuts, seeds and olive oil replace saturated and trans fats
- Herbs and spices onion And garlic, while limiting additional sodium
- Low-fat dairy products such as milk, cheese and yogurt
- Legumes such as peas, lentils and legumes (including galvanzo beans and azuki beans)
In addition to maintaining a balanced and nutritious diet, daily use of multivitamin supplements among women with HPV
Foods with a high probability of inflammation are associated with an increased risk of cervical cancer.
The “fast food culture” of the Western diet, which is characterized by processed foods that are low in fiber and rich in sugar, increases inflammation and
Therefore, foods to limit or avoid include:
- Foods high in sugar
- Processed meat such as deli meat
- Lean meat
- Foods high in saturated and trans fats
Excessive consumption
Limit your intake
Natural and plant-based sources of saturated and trans fats did not adversely affect the risk of cancer.
Inflammatory foods
There are several home remedies that promise to treat or cure cervical cancer without medical intervention.
Natural habits such as drinking
apart from
Always consult your oncology team to determine the best treatment option.
Cervical cancer is one of the most common gynecologic cancers. Infection with HPV causes 99.7% of cases.
There is a clear link between diet and nutrition, the progression of HPV infection, and the subsequent development of cervical cancer.
The Western-style fast food culture (characterized by processed foods, lean meats, low fiber, and high-addition sugar) is pro-inflammatory and is associated with an increased risk of cervical cancer.
Studies show that antioxidant nutrients such as carotenoids, vitamins A, C, E, D, and folic acid are found primarily in Mediterranean-style diets, but prevent or reduce HPV infections and thus cervical cancer. There is likely to be.
To reduce the risk of cervical cancer, limit pro-inflammatory foods and increase antioxidant-nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables.
Avoid replacing appropriate medical interventions and treatments with home-based natural remedies to manage cervical cancer. Talk to your oncology team for the best treatment options.
