Child hospitalization is increasing at Omicron, but rates remain low

Article content
According to state statistics, the number of children infected with COVID-19 increased in January as a case of a rapidly spreading variant of Omicron exploded in BC.
Health officials say the increase in numbers emphasizes the need for everyone around children to be vaccinated and for children who are eligible to be vaccinated.
Hospitalization rates are still low and lower than all other age groups, but health officials are paying attention to this trend, especially among children under the age of five who have not been approved for the COVID vaccine.
Number announced by the state It shows that nine children under the age of five were hospitalized and two more were hospitalized during the week of January 6-12. each Age groups 5-11 and 12-17 years. Examining the BC Center for Disease Control data, this figure is similar to what has been seen since the end of December, about twice that of the last six weeks.
“This reflects the widespread prevalence of this virus in our community, and vaccines to maximize protection for young people, especially for all of us around 0-4 people. It reflects how important it is to make sure you are vaccinated. Communicate. ” Dr. Bonnie Henry, a British Columbia health officer, said.
She also said c Children with mild illness can return to school or day care as soon as their symptoms disappear, regardless of whether they test positive for COVID.
“I know this is different from where we are trying to eliminate COVID from everything, but in reality, if we’re fine, we don’t send that much, so These are what we are doing now we need to think about it. “
So far, the recent surge in cases has not ultimately resulted in children receiving critical care.
During the pandemic, only two children died in BC.
According to Henry, COVID in children, like those found in some other jurisdictions, appears to be a respiratory disorder that causes asthma, airway disorders, and bronchiolitis.
Omicron has also produced thousands of results Hospitalization of children in the United States.
Henry pointed out that other viruses that cause illness in young people and caregivers are also circulating this year.
BC Children’s Hospital recently released information on the effects of Omicron on children. The hospital said there were 11 children who tested positive for COVID as of Thursday.
However, about a quarter were hospitalized specifically for COVID and the other quarter were hospitalized for other illnesses, which happened to be positive on test.
Hospitals have noticed that the data change daily, but consistently throughout the pandemic, the majority of hospital children who test positive for COVID are hospitalized for other reasons.
BC Children said they are monitoring the status of COVID in Canada and around the world.
“In Ontario and Quebec, infant illness seems to be more serious, but perhaps because of the large number of children infected with COVID-19, the proportion of children getting sick is increasing. I don’t know yet, “said Dr. Laura Sauvé, an infectious disease pediatrician at BC Children’s.
“This isn’t seen in British Columbia, but public health physicians and pediatricians follow it closely,” said Sauvé, a clinical assistant professor at BC University School of Medicine.
Sauvé said that children are generally less ill with COVID than adults, but there are rare cases where they can be very ill.
However, the most important health effects of the pandemic on Canadian children were their mental health, lack of school, and excessive screening time, Sauvé said. That’s why it’s very important to balance safety with maximizing connections with other children and to allow them to continue their regular activities, she said.
The family can use the same tools that have always been used to protect against COVID, even if Omicron is more contagious, Sauvé said. These include outdoor social visits, wearing masks in indoor public spaces, washing hands, and staying home when sick.
And, importantly, get your child vaccinated, Suavé said.
Children aged 5 to 11 Vaccine approval in November Ages 12 and older were previously approved.
As of January 13th Children aged 5 to 11 years were initially vaccinated. In the 12-17 year old group, 87% received the first dose and 83% received the second dose.
With a file from the Victoria Times Colonist
