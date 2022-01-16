Health
U.S. cancer mortality continues to decline
- The new American Cancer Society reports that the overall mortality rate of cancer in the United States continues to decline.
- Much of the improvement is due to improved screening and treatment of lung cancer, but it is still the leading cause of cancer death in the country.
- Mortality from prostate and breast cancer has increased slightly, but cervical cancer remains a problem.
- The report also states that racial and socio-economic disparities for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer still exist.
Do Americans live longer with cancer?
A
According to the report, cancer mortality in the United States has fallen by about one-third (32%) from its peak in 1991-2019, from about 215 per 100,000 to about 146.
According to the data, this represents about 3.5 million deaths prevented during that time.
Much of the decline is due to advances in lung cancer, which remains the leading cause of cancer death in the country.
Data from the American Cancer Society show that people are diagnosed with lung cancer sooner and live longer.
According to the report, more than 30% of lung cancer patients survived at least 3 years after diagnosis, compared with 21% in 2004.
“It’s really exciting to see this progress, as the survival rate for lung cancer has been quite stagnant.”
According to Siegel, early diagnosis and improved survival are the result of increased screening, reduced smoking, and the development of targeted therapies through health insurance reforms.
According to the report, lung cancer mortality fell by about 5% each year between 2015 and 2019, while overall cancer mortality fell by about 2% in the meantime.
Siegel acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic will affect next year’s report due to delayed screening, medical closures, lack of medical attention, and other factors.
Dr. Lyudmila A. BazhenovaAn oncologist specializing in lung cancer at the University of California, San Diego told Healthline that early screening and targeted therapies are making a big difference in the treatment of lung cancer.
Targeted therapies use drugs to target specific genes and proteins involved in the growth and survival of cancer cells, she explained.
“New targeted and immunotherapies improve systemic therapy for metastatic disease,” says Bazhenova.
“In the last decade, 20 target drugs have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration for 8 new targets. Immunotherapy has also moved into treatment routes early,” she added.
Some of these targeted treatments are:
- Osimertinib
- Alectinib, brigatinib, lorlatinib
- Entrectinib / Larotrectinib
- Dabrafenib / trametinib
- Capmatinib / Tepotinib
- Amivantamab
- mobocertinib
- Sotrasive
“If there is an improvement in the treatment of lung cancer, it usually only improves survival at a particular stage, but now we see similar improvements at all stages of the disease,” Bazenova said. Says.
She said advances in diagnostic procedures such as liquid biopsy give doctors a better understanding of what they are fighting.
“It’s all important to continue developing new systemic therapies, properly identify patients with molecular abnormalities, and continue to work on lung cancer screening,” she said.
There isn’t much positive news from the report.
This year, the American Cancer Society estimates that nearly 2 million new cancers have been diagnosed and more than 600,000 have died from cancer.
This is an increase from about 1.8 million new cases that are likely to occur in 2021.
Lung cancer is the most common type of cancer, but prostate cancer, the most common type of cancer in men, and breast cancer, the most common type of cancer in women, have increased slightly.
And cervical cancer is still particularly problematic.
“It’s exciting to see the progression of lung cancer and some other cancers, but what’s frustrating is seeing how many people have died of cervical cancer,” says Siegel. “10 people die every day and can be prevented in most cases with proper screening.”
Meanwhile, according to the report, the long-term effects of systematic racism in the United States continue to create racial and socio-economic disparities in cancer incidence and mortality.
African-Americans with cancer have a lower 5-year survival rate than white patients for most types of cancer.
In addition, black women have a higher cancer mortality rate than any other group, the report said.
The incidence of breast cancer is 4% lower in black women than in white women, but the report reports that black women have a 41% higher breast cancer mortality rate.
..
