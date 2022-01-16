U.S. cancer mortality continues to decline

Share on Pinterest The overall mortality rate of cancer in the United States continues to decline.Courtney White / Getty Images

The new American Cancer Society reports that the overall mortality rate of cancer in the United States continues to decline.

Much of the improvement is due to improved screening and treatment of lung cancer, but it is still the leading cause of cancer death in the country.

Mortality from prostate and breast cancer has increased slightly, but cervical cancer remains a problem.

The report also states that racial and socio-economic disparities for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer still exist.

Do Americans live longer with cancer?

A New report They say so from the American Cancer Society.

According to the report, cancer mortality in the United States has fallen by about one-third (32%) from its peak in 1991-2019, from about 215 per 100,000 to about 146.

According to the data, this represents about 3.5 million deaths prevented during that time.

Much of the decline is due to advances in lung cancer, which remains the leading cause of cancer death in the country.

Data from the American Cancer Society show that people are diagnosed with lung cancer sooner and live longer.

According to the report, more than 30% of lung cancer patients survived at least 3 years after diagnosis, compared with 21% in 2004.

“It’s really exciting to see this progress, as the survival rate for lung cancer has been quite stagnant.” Rebecca L. Siegel , MPH, an epidemiologist at the American Cancer Society, and the corresponding author of the report told Healthline.

According to Siegel, early diagnosis and improved survival are the result of increased screening, reduced smoking, and the development of targeted therapies through health insurance reforms.

According to the report, lung cancer mortality fell by about 5% each year between 2015 and 2019, while overall cancer mortality fell by about 2% in the meantime.

Siegel acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic will affect next year’s report due to delayed screening, medical closures, lack of medical attention, and other factors.