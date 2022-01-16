Are you planning to get your booster?Here’s what you need to know about booking:

The Covid-19 vaccine booster is currently being rolled out to New Zealanders and people can book jabs from Monday.

People over the age of 18 who received two doses of Covid-19 at least four months ago are now eligible for booster immunization. This is the third dose of the vaccine. Strengthen defense against Covid-19 virus..

In December, the government Announced that the gap is closing 6-4 months between the second dose and the booster shot.

For those who are eligible to get a booster this summer, there are some things you need to know about how to book it.

read more:

* Covid-19: How and when to book a booster shot

* Let’s see why border cases are increasing this week as pre-departure testing has changed.

* Covid-19: Experts say it will be known over time whether the summer festival is worth the risk

* Covid-19: Drive-Through Vaccination Center Reopens for Booster Shot in Auckland



Booster doses can be given by a walk-in clinic, pharmacy, or family doctor.

Eligible New Zealanders (18+ Their second dose More than 4 months ago) You will be able to book boosters online.. Booster reservations for 4 to 6 months can be made at BookMyVaccine.nz..

Tsafrir Abayov / AP Many people are now eligible for a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Qualified persons can also call CovidVaccination Healthline at 0800 28 29 26 to book a booster (open from 8am to 8pm, 7 days a week).

The Ministry of Public Health Make a reservation for you and answer your questions. Interpretation services are also available if needed.

Many clinics around Aotearoa We are currently accepting booster jabs... This became an option on January 5th.

Online booking is just available due to system changes required. Some changes are complex and span multiple systems, allowing you to continue safe and effective immunity.

The work included changes to the system for recording all vaccinations, the reservation system used to make reservations, and the safety monitoring system, so the system accepted a four-month booster as a valid entry. I did.

Vaccine was provided with further training and information so that they could provide the exact information needed to obtain informed consent.

thing The Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine contains 10 ingredients. Microchip is not one of them.

Changes were also made to the logistics supply system to assess demand and ensure that the right amount of vaccine was available to meet demand without wasting due to undersupply or oversupply.

You can check the booster deadline by accessing the following URL. mycovidrecord.nz Or see the purple Covid-19 vaccine record card.

Children 5-11 years old You will be able to receive the Covid-19 vaccination From Monday. Young people between the ages of 12 and 15 can now be vaccinated. New Zealand children are not yet eligible for boosters.

The Pfizer vaccine is Unite Against Covid-19, the preferred vaccine used in New Zealand at booster doses, regardless of the vaccine used at previous doses. Website state.However AstraZeneca is also available in some areas For those who like it as an option.

As of Sunday, 742,123 boost doses have been given since it became available in late November 2021.

“Boosters are highly recommended for people over the age of 18 who received a second dose at least four months ago,” said a Ministry of Health spokesman.

thing Investigated by Keith Lynch, the editor of the explainer How the Covid-19 vaccine actually works against new Omicron variants, This is a major cause Rapid increase in the number of cases in Australia And overseas.

A third dose of the vaccine brings a new wave of enthusiastic antibodies, reducing your chances of catching Omicron (and Delta) in the first place.

Boosters also trigger a process called “affinity maturation.” This means that the immune system improves itself after repeated exposure to the vaccine (or actually the virus). It will be more sophisticated and will be able to fight back better.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF When they became available, people lined up at Nelson to get their Covid vaccine.

“Data have emerged that booster immunization with Pfizer provides better protection than a two-dose course against Omicron mutants,” the ministry said. Website status..

“The effect of vaccination diminishes over time, and this diminution Omicron To avoid complete vaccine protection against infectious diseases and mild illnesses. Two doses maintain adequate protection against serious illness caused by Omicron, and a third dose appears to provide better protection against Covid-19 infection and reduce the likelihood of milder infection. “

Other important vaccine information

If you get a booster dose, it will be added to My Covid Record and you can create another vaccine path.

You do not need to be boosted to receive a “complete vaccination” for My Vaccine Pass or International Travel Vaccination Certificate.

Andrew Medicini / AP Children between the ages of 5 and 11 will be vaccinated against Covid-19 from January 17th. (File photo)

Healthcare and borderworkers are at the forefront of responding to the Covid-19 pandemic and are a priority for additional vaccinations as many healthcare and borderworkers completed their primary vaccination course early in the vaccine roll. out.

The ministry also states that it provides adequate access to booster immunity for the elderly and Kaumātua (including home caregivers).

For people with severe immunodeficiency, A third single dose is recommended.. This is different from the booster dose in the general population.

Currently, booster doses are not required to obtain a My Vaccine Pass used for workers or access to events, gyms, churches, hairdressers and other services and facilities.

For workers subject to compulsory vaccination orders, the ministry expects changes to compulsory boosters to be confirmed in January 2022. Guidance updates for all workers subject to these changes will be made as more information becomes available.