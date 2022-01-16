Can Covid-19 cause a miscarriage?Expert Answers | Health





COVID-19 According to experts, pregnant women can have many complications, including premature miscarriage. Miscarriage is a voluntary loss pregnancy 20 weeks ago. Most miscarriages occur 12 weeks before pregnancy. Signs and symptoms of miscarriage include vaginal stains and bleeding, abdominal and lower back pain and cramps, and passage of fluid and tissue from the vagina. “Studies show that the SARS-Cov 2 virus binds to various organs in the body, including the expression of the SARS Cov ACE2 protein in early pregnancy tissue, which is affected by Covid infection in early pregnancy. It will be easier, “Dr. Muskaan Chhabra, consultant, Birla Fertility & IVF, told HT Digital. Read again: Omicron: Useful Health Tips for Managing Covid-19 for Children and Their Careers She added that a complication associated with Covid-19, the cytokine storm, can also have a detrimental effect on fetal development and embryo transfer. According to a report published in the scientific journal PLOS One, Covid can cause placental inflammation, fetal growth retardation, and miscarriage. “Mothers who test positive for SARS-CoV-2 identified by several case reports and case series during a pandemic are at increased risk of abortion,” read the report. Pregnant females and risk of hospitalization due to Covid-19 Pregnant mothers are three times more likely to be hospitalized for Covid-19, and the illness may be more severe than other mothers, according to a study published by the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology. The deadly virus can also cause childbirth-related complications in infected women near the end of pregnancy. “But that said, the recommendations for this are still evolving, and even in the presence of a small number of cases, extensive research is needed to establish a miscarriage relationship with Covid 19.” Dr. Chhabra said. An article published in the reputed medical journal The Lancet also describes the indirect effects of Covid-19 on pregnant women from pandemic-related restrictions. “Pregnant women with Covid-19 generally show good pregnancy results. However, the indirect effects of Covid-19, such as increased stillbirth rates, are significant, and Covid-19’s indirect effects on perinatal results. The impact is primarily due to pandemic-related confusion. About the effects of reproductive, maternal, neonatal, and child health care, and lockdown policies, read the Lancet Report. How Pregnant Women Can Care In The Age of Covid-19 Experts say it is important to be double vaccinated and practice the norms of social distance to avoid the risk of Covid-19. Healthy activities such as exercise, walking and meditation are recommended to keep stress away. “Dietary and nutritional advice should be received from a dietitian during all three semesters. Follow a balanced diet and be careful to avoid junk food. Avoid indulging in alcohol and smoking and be regular. It’s best to get enough sleep. ” Dr. Chabra. She also adds that in the case of the underlying chronic illness, it is wise to follow the recommended treatments advised by the doctor.

