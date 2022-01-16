COVID-19: New Brunswick nurse details life and death at the forefront

The best ever COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Hospitalization and a tremendous shortage of staff, a registered nurse at St. John’s Regional Hospital describes the battle at the forefront of the pandemic.

She didn’t hesitate, so Global News agreed not to use her real name to avoid the effects. I call her Britney.

“It’s usually a mess,” she says of the hospital situation.

COVID-19: NB reports another death, 12 people in ICU when circuit breaker starts

“We are full. There are people on the beds in a room that I never thought would create a hospital room.”

She says she and her colleagues (already usually working on 12-hour shifts) often work on 16-hour shifts and even 24-hour shifts.

“We have exhausted nurses and you’ll know as soon as you enter the unit. They’re so excited that you’re here to save them,” she says.

She says she feels like she’s imagining it’s going to be “wartime.”

















The New Brunswick hospital lost 369 health workers in its last update on Thursday.

Britney says the situation is unsustainable, as there are more than 100 COVID-19 patients in hospital beds and 220 are expected to be hospitalized by early February.

“Some units have been shut down from outbreak,” she says.

“We postponed surgery because we don’t have a nurse in the intensive care unit to accept these patients. Sometimes we have a bed, but we don’t have a nurse in that bed.”

read more:

The union states that some nurses lack proper PPE in the surge of Omicron COVID-19.

Nurses say that the more patients who are positive for COVID, the more she and her colleagues will be sent to the COVID unit.

“We have to think in triage,” she says.

“Is this person’s gallbladder as important as someone who needs to be turned over in a COVID unit? Is there an intensive care unit nurse for heart surgery or an intensive care unit nurse for a COVID unit? Do you? “

















Working with illness

Authorities have previously confirmed that there are situations in New Brunswick where COVID-19-positive nurses may be required to appear for a shift. And Britney says it happens more than you think.

“They take you to a COVID-positive patient, but you are COVID-positive and working.”

“Ultimately, you’ll be in the room with these patients, and you’re expected to empty the catheter and measure your blood pressure.”

read more:

A nurse working during the COVID-19 pandemic “beyond the point of burnout”

She states that the field follows a recently revised five-day quarantine period in New Brunswick. Despite the risks, this move was inevitably made, health officers said.

“For most of the pandemic, Dr. Jennifer Russell said on December 31” Our goal was to contain the virus. With the presence of Omicron, that is no longer possible. “

Registered nurses and other health professionals in the state have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine approved by Health Canada three times. According to experts, the infection is restricted.

















By treating patients at various stages of vaccination (from three vaccinations to unvaccinated), Britney states that the benefits are undeniable.

“Unvaccinated people are our most sick people … they are those who need a ventilator.”

“Many people who are not vaccinated and are very ill … they are asking us,” Please, can you give me a vaccine? “And unfortunately at that point It’s too late, “says the nurse.

NB will move to COVID-19 circuit breaker: Here's how to survive by staying at home

At this point in the pandemic, some have begun to adjust daily case numbers and vaccination rates, but this cannot be ignored as the number of COVID-19-related deaths in New Brunswick increases.

For Britney, each death is more than a statistic. She says she had to call public health to witness the horrors experienced by patients and report their death.

“It may be just a number, but it’s part of someone’s family. It’s someone.”

In-hospital deaths during the COVID era most often occur in the absence of a family.

















“I think that’s one of the most difficult parts for us,” she says.

“When you think of a person dying, you think of the beautiful moment that everyone who loves them loves them and everyone they love is there to say the last word or something like that. ..

“And that’s not happening now.”

She says those moments will stay with her and her colleagues forever.

read more:

COVID-19 deaths aren’t just spreadsheet numbers: “They are your friends, your family.”

Still, the fight continues.

“This sounds morbid, but I put the person in the bag and then put the next hospitalization in the bed.

“You have to smile and continue the day,” says the nurse.

What’s her advice? Follow public health guidelines – don’t involve one of her patients.

















