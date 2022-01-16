When will children under the age of 5 be vaccinated with the Covid vaccine?Answers from top health experts

With the proliferation of Covid-19 cases from the new strain Omicron, US public health officials say that the coronavirus vaccine available to children up to the age of 5 can provide an important layer of protection for children.

Talk to Los Angeles TimesDr. William Hartman, one of the Principal Investigators for the Moderna Pediatric Covid-19 Vaccine Trial, believes that emergency use authorization for children aged 6 months to 5 years will be granted in late March or early April. It states that.

Dr. Hartman said that Moderna is “very likely” to reach that point before Pfizer arrives.

Hartman, who runs the Hartmann Institute at the University of Wisconsin, expects initial data about next month.

Dr Faheem Younus, a top infectious disease expert based in the United States, posted a post with the caption “COVID vaccination for children aged 6 months to 5 years may be approved by June 2022.” I shared it.

Meanwhile, Pfizer expects the latest results from a clinical trial of the coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech SE in Germany in children under the age of five by April.

Dr. Alejandr Gartman, a Pfizer vaccine researcher, said at a meeting of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Board, “This study is the third time for everyone under the age of five at least eight weeks after the last vaccination. It has been modified to inoculate. ” About the implementation of vaccination (ACIP). She said the company aims to get age group data by the end of March or early April.

In December, Pfizer redesigned the study because children aged 2 to 4 years who were vaccinated twice with 3 micrograms did not show the same immune response as the large doses of vaccine produced in the elderly. I said. Children.

Gartman also said the company is studying a third dose of the vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years, six months after the second dose.

The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is licensed in the United States for people over the age of five. On Wednesday, ACIP supported a booster shot of the vaccine between the ages of 12 and 15.

