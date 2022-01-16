Tennessee Nursing Home Increases COVID-19 Infection 10 Times

A year after the coronavirus struck a nursing home in Tennessee and killed older people faster than any other population Soaring virus It has once again besieged the facility, rekindling the fear of the darkest days of the pandemic.

New outbreaks in nursing homes have not led to a dramatic increase in resident deaths, probably due to high vaccination rates. But it’s too early to rule out future mortality spikes, said one of Tennessee’s best public health authorities.

Dr. John Donne, Tennessee’s state epidemiologist, said Omicron could alleviate the disease in many patients, but the serious consequences of the new variant could occur in nursing homes and similar care facilities. Said it was expensive.

“Our older people, including those in long-term care facilities, are our most medically vulnerable people with COVID and Omicron, as well as other illnesses that may circulate,” says Dan. I did. “We will continue to take precautions among this group as the results will worsen.”

Despite these concerns, Tennessee government leaders have not reinstated the visit, diet, or group activity guidelines used to fight the virus in nursing homes early in the pandemic. Bill Christian, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health, said he “did not know the debate” about resurrecting these guidelines.

Over 1,500 new infections in a week.More sick staff than ever

Tennessee reported more than 500 new infections among nursing home residents and about 1,000 new infections among staff during the week ending January 9, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. did.

Inhabitant infections are the highest since January 2021 before vaccination, 10 times higher than a month ago.

Staff infections are higher than ever, about 17 times higher than they were a month ago.

New outbreaks are not limited to any part of the state and are occurring in both small and large facilities. According to state records, outbreaks have been detected in more than 200 facilities scattered throughout the state, with clusters in all metropolitan areas.

Despite the outbreak, nursing homes have not reported a recent increase in viral deaths. CDC data show that Nursing Homes in Tennessee reported 16 COVID-19 deaths during the week ending January 9. This is an increase from 8 people a month ago.

For comparison, Nursing Home reported 119 deaths when the infection was at the same level a year ago.

This outbreak is neither unique to nursing homes nor unique to Tennessee. Coronavirus is runaway all over the world. In the United States, long-term care facilities are reporting outbreaks in almost every state. These explosive increases are the result of increased infectivity of the Omicron variant.

Nursing homes were prioritized for vaccination. For booster shots? Not so many.

Nursing homes can also be more vulnerable than before due to reduced antibodies among residents and staff who did not get booster shots. This seems to be important for dodging Omicron.

According to CDC data, about 83% of residents and 73% of staff in nursing homes in Tennessee are fully vaccinated, but only 44% of residents and 15% of staff are boosted. Despite the risks the virus poses to residents of nursing homes, staff are boosted at a slightly lower rate than the entire Tennessee.

Nursing homes were once a top priority for vaccination. When the first vaccine became available last winter, the first vaccination was given to residents through a closely coordinated partnership between the federal government, state health authorities, and large pharmacies.

A few months later, when it was time for booster shots, the nursing home was left to work on logistics. The facility was instructed to contact the pharmacy directly to arrange shots and seek assistance from the state government only if these efforts failed.

Residents and staff ventured to get their own boosters because many facilities couldn’t coordinate with pharmacies, said Jessie Samples, Managing Director of the Tennessee Support and Lifestyle Association.

“Boosters were completely different. The facility was left to their own agreement,” Sample said. “Some facilities may have been able to work with pharmacies to provide boosters to NH residents, but most facilities will have to manage the boosters themselves after preparing for supplies. Many pharmacies were simply overwhelmed to provide the same level of support. The original vaccine. “

In the early days of the pandemic, before vaccines became widely available, nursing homes were at the forefront of the fight against the coronavirus.

Many of the fatal outbreaks in the first few months of the pandemic occurred in nursing home facilities in Tennessee and throughout the country. The combination of elderly and vulnerable residents living together in tight spaces has created ideal conditions for the virus to kill.

In the first 11 months of the pandemic, residents of long-term care facilities accounted for only 2% of all coronavirus infections in Tennessee, but about 22% of all virus-related deaths.

The Flood of Death did not end until the arrival of the vaccine in the winter of 2020.

By early March, almost all nursing home residents who wished to receive the vaccine had received the vaccine. Infections in this group were reduced by 90%.. Nursing home infection levels remained modest until the summer of 2021, but increased somewhat in the fall, but not so much in the general population.

Due to the delta surge, nursing homes no longer seemed to be a weakness.

“Thanks to what’s happening in the community, we’ve come to the point where it’s almost safe in the long-term care community,” says the sample. “The vaccination rate may not have been as high as some people wanted, but it was still high, but it was higher.”

The sample shows that the surge in new infections is dramatically different from the past, with no recent deaths. However, even after successful removal of the virus in most of 2021, the nursing home industry was still dissatisfied.

“We’ve been dealing with it for nearly two years,” the sample said. “It’s certainly morale to see these incidents surge.”

