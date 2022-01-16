Health
16 and 17 years old who will be subject to booster immunization from Monday
About 40,000 teenagers COVID-19 Booster Jab from Monday when booking service is open for 16 and 17 years old, NHS confirmed.
The latest phase of the UK Booster Rollout will allow teens in this age group to schedule bookings when the national booking service launches early next week. A walk-in slot will also be available.
Previously, a third dose of the vaccine was recommended only for clinically vulnerable 16 and 17 years old who were at risk of developing severe symptoms of the coronavirus.
Health services said an invitation will be sent this week to encourage people in their age group to make reservations, either through an online booking service or by finding the nearest walk insight.
Sajid Javid, Secretary of Health and Social Welfare, said:
“We are currently expanding our program to 16 and 17 years old, so they can boost their immunity this winter and keep themselves and their friends safe.
“Everyone can learn to live with Covid-19 if they go out in search of a vaccine and are now encouraged.”
According to the latest data, more than 600,000 people between the ages of 16 and 17 are taking a second jab in the UK, and three months after the second dose, they will be able to boost in the coming weeks. increase.
Since the Jab program was opened to this age group in August, 7 out of 10 people aged 16 and 17 took their first dose.
Dr. Nikki Kanani, GP and Deputy Leader of the NHS Vaccine Program, said: Walk Insight is also available nationwide, as the largest and fastest vaccine drive in the history of medical services continues at a pace.
“Covid has caused tremendous disruption to so many families over the past two years, affecting the lives and education of young people. Vaccination protects young people, family and friends and stays in school. , You can continue to socialize.
“We know that the best precaution against coronavirus is to get vaccinated. It’s a good idea to get out to everyone, regardless of age, and make that important supplement as soon as possible. I recommend it. “
Labor Party Shadow School Minister Steven Morgan praised the news that teenage booster jabs had begun booking, but said the children were “retrofit” in the government’s response to the pandemic.
He states: “Thanks to the excellent NHS staff, vaccine deployment is the best defense against Covid, but the headline announcement cannot hide the repeated failure of the Conservative minister to provide this protection to young people.
“Since nearly 500,000 16- and 17-year-old children have not been fully vaccinated, the Minister has provided adequate ventilation throughout schools and colleges and intakes to prevent confusion in student learning. You need to focus on maximizing.
“Our children have been treated as a retrofit during this pandemic. Ministers now need a plan to protect their education.”
In line with the guidance of the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI), NHS cannot vaccinate 16 and 17 years old within 12 weeks or 84 days of a positive Covid-19 test.
People aged 16 and 17 who are considered to be at high risk for Covid-19 should wait 4 weeks, or 28 days, from the day they test positive for Covid-19 before vaccination.
