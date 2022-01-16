Health
50 COVID-19 outbreaks in Toronto’s homeless shelter system, data
As temperatures cool, Toronto homeless people find themselves facing terrible choices. You can either go outside and freeze, or you can go inside and risk getting infected with COVID-19.
Outside, the city of Toronto issued a frigid wave warning, causing wind chill values to drop to nearly -30 ° C.
But internally, the city numbers indicate another danger. It is a variant of Omicron that passes through shelters at high speeds. There were 50 outbreaks across the shelter system (more than half of all shelters), and as of Friday, these outbreaks had 401 COVID-19 cases and 1 death.
This is an increase from the 48 outbreaks a few days ago, as the pandemic piles up on many other challenges facing homeless people. One supporter said the city’s shelter system should have been better prepared and that the situation was predictable.
“We knew that COVID-19 was coming. We knew that winter was coming. Lorraine Lamb, an outreach worker in Sanctuary Toronto, said:
The city of Toronto said in a statement that it had opened 26 temporary sites, 4 warming centers and 2 rest centers. It uses more than 440 HEPA filters and says it plans to provide more than 310,000 N95 masks to people using the system. Two weeks is enough for this.
The shelter system is not the only public service under tension due to the surge in COVID-19. Ambulances, public transport and the hospital itself are all affected.
On Saturday, Engage and Change’s Project Winter Survival shipped about 3000 survival kits for distribution to people in need.
The kit contains 27 items, including hand warmers, bags, and other items designed to help people navigate the frigid.
“The harsh elements make it much more difficult for those who don’t have a home and are suffering,” said Sergeant Staff. John Stockfish, a Toronto police officer, volunteered to help move 3,000 bags into the car and was destined to reach more than 200 institutions.
The Project Winter Survival has been around for over 20 years, but nothing the organizers really wanted happened.
“Every year I say this. We don’t want to do this. The solution is long-term housing and support services. But as long as there is a problem, we are here,” said organizer Jody.・ Steinhower states.
Steinhauer estimates that there are more than 10,000 homeless people in Toronto. The last number of homeless people who ended before the pandemic started counted about 7,300 people living inside and outside the support service, but as of the beginning of this week, about 7,400 people were sleeping on the system.
The surge could be due to many people living outside who chose to avoid colds, but Woodgreen Community Services’ Tracy Murdoch said he was also seeing an overall increase.
“I haven’t seen this percentage of homeless people since the 1980s. People are overdose. People are dying,” she said.
Retired Toronto police officer Scott Mills has said he wants people to become defenders of the invisible people and change the way people understand the homeless and find compassion this winter.
“What can we do? Do something a little. If you see a homeless person on the street, say hello. Give them hope,” he said.
..
Sources
2/ https://toronto.ctvnews.ca/50-covid-19-outbreaks-in-toronto-s-homeless-shelter-system-data-says-1.5742164
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022