NSW COVID cases increased by 29,504 and 17 died

Dr. Chant said data from private pathology providers indicate that over 95% of NSW cases sequenced over the last two days are Omicron variants. Health Minister Brad Hazard has accused those who chose not to be vaccinated as “needing to be offended about someone other than themselves.” “Watch out for your community, your family, and especially the medical staff across New South Wales who expect to take care of you once you get to our hospital system,” he said. Said. Dr. Lucy Morgan, a lung specialist at Concord and Nepean hospitals, said health care workers had stepped out as the damage from the Omicron wave at state hospitals increased.

“We are exhausted, and in response to unprecedented demands, thousands of patients come to our hospital every day and our ability to manage everything else has really changed.” She said. “In the short term, that’s fine. But in the long term, and two years later, this is bad. “It’s very difficult for us and very difficult for the people of New South Wales. This leads to delays in diagnosis, extended waiting times for all, and a heavy burden on the community to keep tickling everything. Because. “ Dr. Morgan said the hospitalization was “incompletely vaccinated” with few vaccinations, including those who had not yet received booster shots. “And there is a small group of patients who have all the jabs but do not have an immune response that is complete and capable of fighting the virus,” she said.

NSW recorded 20 deaths and more than 34,000 cases on Sunday, with 2650 patients hospitalized for the virus. Support packages for major events Monday’s Premier Dominique Perottet provided a lifeline for organizers of major events and festivals affected by the COVID-19 Public Health Order. The $ 43 million fund will allow the event to be paid to suppliers and staff and to recover other costs when the event is canceled or significantly interrupted as a result of a public health order. He said he would. “A major event is a major economic impetus that creates thousands of jobs across the state,” he said.

Loading “The Event Saver Fund goes beyond this latest stage of the pandemic and keeps organizers from staying high and dry as they send a strong signal that the government is here to support their business.” ACCC related to RAT cost The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission has stated that there are “grave concerns” about the retail price of household kits, with a single test costing up to $ 70 in a small retail store. “In extreme cases, two tests on the online marketplace received up to $ 500, and over $ 70 per test at convenience stores, service stations, and independent supermarkets, and received media coverage. This is clearly exorbitant, “said ACCC President Rod Sims.

Loading “There are some companies that have been repeatedly noticed by us thanks to the information provided by the general public. We are asking them to urgently explain the prices they are charging. . “ watchdog Announcing an overprice survey In a quick test on January 4, he said it hadn’t seen a systematic price cut. Infectious disease expert Professor Robert Buoy said Australia is likely to be approaching the peak of Omicron infections. “The main concern is the number of deaths that will continue to increase, at least for the next few weeks,” he said. sunrise Monday morning.