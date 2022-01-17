According to CDC – NBC Chicago, what to do after a positive COVID test is:

As Omicron variants continue to increase the number of cases of COVID, you may be faced with the possibility of being positive for the first time in a coronavirus test and may not know what to do if the diagnosis is made.

Approximately 2.6 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Illinois over the past two years, with the highest number of pandemics across the state last month.

Fortunately, most cases of COVID-19 will cause mild symptoms, and if the virus test is positive, there is a set of procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Visit the CDC website for a complete list of tips.

Stay home as much as possible

The first tip is the most obvious tip, as the CDC recommends staying at home and avoiding public areas. Most people only experience a mild illness with COVID and can recover at home without medical care.

Use appropriate medications and practices to deal with symptoms

While there are over-the-counter medications that can help patients deal with their symptoms while at home, there are other treatments that can prove useful.

According to Dr. Emily Landon, an infectious disease expert at the University of Chicago, Tylenol, Advil, Arrib, and Motlin all help reduce fever, a common symptom of COVID.

Body aches have also been reported in COVID, and these medications also help them.

It is recommended to use chamomile, herbal tea, or hot water with lemon to deal with coughing and sore throat. According to Landon, some other over-the-counter medications have not proven effective in alleviating these particular symptoms, but throat lozenges and decongestants may help.

For more tips on how to deal with the symptoms, please visit: Here is our complete guide.

It is advisable to wear a mask if you need to be around people or animals, even in the house.

Separate yourself from others

People who test positive for COVID are encouraged to stay as close to home and pets as possible. If possible, use a different bathroom and try to stay in a particular room as often as possible.

Please let us know the close contact information for your diagnosis

If you have interacted with others before your diagnosis, it is advisable to inform them about the positive test so that they can take appropriate action.

According to a CDC study, infected individuals may begin to spread COVID up to two days before symptoms appear.

Carefully monitor symptoms

Most cases of COVID tend to be mild, but there are certain warning signs that may indicate that the disease is undergoing serious changes.

They include:

-Dyspnea

-Persistent chest pain or pressure

-New confusion

-Difficult to get up or difficult to get up

-Light, gray, or blue skin, lips, or nail bed

This list does not include all the serious symptoms that may occur, but you can call 911 or the hospital and you or someone you know seeks treatment for COVID-19. It is highly recommended to warn you that you are. was taken.

How long do you need to quarantine?

The CDC recently cut the recommended time for individuals to quarantine after a positive COVID test in half. Currently, it is recommended that individuals be quarantined for at least 5 days.

If the individual is symptomatic after that 5-day period, they can leave the quarantine, but it is advisable to wear a mask for at least 5 days from that date.

If you still have symptoms, it’s a good idea to stay home until you feel better. After that, it is recommended to wear a mask for 5 days from that day.

Individuals are encouraged to look for antigen testing after a period of 5 days.

A complete list of details on quarantine and quarantine You can find it here.