Was it a COVID, a cold, or the flu? Here’s how you can say





Employees will prepare vials for analysis at the LabQuest Lab, an antibody testing and processing clinic in Moscow, Russia, on Monday, July 12, 2021. (AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko)

(NEXSTAR) – Sore throat, runny nose, headache – Symptoms can mean that the body is fighting a cold, flu, or COVID infection. The COVID-19 test may not have been accessible or the symptoms may have disappeared before the chance came. It will be a false negative because it may have been tested early in the infection. Is there a way to tell if the illness you had a month ago or even last year was COVID or something else? The simple answer is yes. However, in reality, the answer is more complicated. The way to determine if you have been infected with COVID-19 in the past is to use an antibody or serum test. When your body is exposed to the virus, it creates antibodies to fight it off. These tests look for these antibodies to confirm past infections. How long will Omicron’s symptoms last?



When you get the COVID-19 vaccine, your body also makes antibodies, but these tests can actually tell you the difference between the two antibodies. There are two types of antibodies that your body produces: antibodies against peplomer (S) made by vaccination and antibodies against nucleocapsid (N) made by pre-infection. If the test reveals type N antibody, it indicates a previous infection, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spokesman told Nexstar. If the test shows that you have type S antibodies and no type N antibodies, it indicates that you are vaccinated but not infected. According to the CDC, it can take several weeks for someone to develop an antibody after infection. If you suspect you have been recently exposed to a virus, you should look for viral tests such as antigens and PCR tests instead. Someone may test positive for antibodies, even if they have no symptoms of COVID. What happens to the old COVID-19 variant when the new one becomes dominant?



With CDC Food and Drug Administration They say they do not recommend antibody testing as a way to determine if you are protected from the virus. “The CDC evaluates how long antibody protection and antibody protection lasts,” says the agency. “Cases of reinfection and infection after vaccination have been reported, but remain rare. However, even if you are already infected with COVID-19, vaccination will cause your body to get these antibodies. You can make more. “ According to the CDC, antibody tests cannot distinguish between COVID-19 variants and cannot be used to identify infected variants in humans. If you want to perform an antibody test, the CDC recommends that you contact your local health department or clinic for referral to the laboratory.



