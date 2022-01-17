Dangerous “sleepy chicken” trend explodes





Doctors have warned about the new TikTok trend that people cook chicken with cold and flu medicines. Medical experts have asked TikTok users to avoid the latest epidemic called “sleepy chicken.” This includes cooking chicken stewed with cold and flu medications such as Nyquil and Benadryl. Numerous TikTok videos show people cooking, some of which seem to pour half a bottle of cough medicine into raw chicken before braising. Your doctor will warn you that you shouldn’t cook chicken or anything with a cold or flu remedy. “Anti-Baxer Darwin’s approach to getting medical” research “from sources such as Facebook and Instagram because it tends to cause the worst in some cases,” Dr. Jeff Foster told Sun. He added that the epidemic is “not only stupid, but incredibly dangerous.” “NyQuil chicken is no exception. The idea of ​​believing that food saturation with drugs provides new health benefits and treatments is not only stupid, but also very dangerous. “ Dr. Aaron Hartman, a Virginia Commonwealth University doctor and family medicine assistant, also opposes this trend. “When cooking a cough medicine like Ny Quil, the water and alcohol in it are boiled to keep the chicken saturated with a super-concentrated amount of medicine in the meat,” he explained. .. “If you eat one of these fully cooked cutlets, you’re actually consuming a quarter to a half of a bottle of NyQuil,” he told MIC.com. rice field. In some videos on TikTok, people seem to boil chicken with a flu remedy for only 5 minutes and say “ready to eat.” According to Dr. Hartman, the epidemic is also a recipe for food poisoning. He also said that another major risk is the fact that you are not only inhaling the drug, but eating it. “We have a drug dose for a reason. If you soak food in it and then cook it, you are very likely to overdose, or at least how you are. I don’t know if I’m getting a good dose, “Hartman added. “If you take more than you need, you risk not only dizziness, vomiting, seizures and death, but also the real risk of acute liver poisoning. “Cooking food removes the water and other liquids that are there and gives you ideas for dosages, so you can get ultra-concentrated doses.” Hartman compared it to “taking an entire box of paracetamol at once.” “The safety risks are incredibly high.”

