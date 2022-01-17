Three children died shortly after measles vaccination in Belagavi.Probe Order | Latest News India





Three children have died in the Belagavi district of Karnataka over the past four days due to side effects of the measles-rubella (MR) vaccine. Officials said the deceased were identified as Pavitra Hulagur, 13 months old, Umesh Kuragundi, 14 months old, and Chetan Pujari (16 months old), Mallapur village, Ramdurgtaluk. hospital. The Department of Health ordered a detailed investigation of the case. As many as 17 children were vaccinated at the Anganwadi School in the village of Sarahari in Lambdrugtalk on January 12, according to health officials. Within an hour and a half, all four children vaccinated with MR became ill, began to vomit, and made loose movements. “The children were immediately transferred to Ramdurgtaluk Hospital, but one of them died on the way,” said district health officer Dr. Shashikant Munyal. “The doctor here puts one child in less serious condition under supervision, and the other two were recommended to the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) Hospital, but both died on Saturday. “He said. “Doctors have expressed concern about the MR vaccine response, but I have never seen such a response. An investigation has been ordered on this issue and an investigation is underway,” he said. Two doses of MR vaccine are given to children 9-12 months and 16-24 months, respectively. Dr. Munyal further stated that two children received the first dose of MR and the other two came for the second dose. After the incident, the health department stopped vaccination with MR and samples were sent for clinical examination. “We are waiting for a posthumous report, after which things will become clear,” said Dr. CN Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Higher Education in Karnataka. Meanwhile, families of deceased children have accused health authorities of the incident and accused them of being irresponsible.

