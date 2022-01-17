Diabetes: How to Control Blood Sugar When You Have Cancer | Health





Diabetes management And avoiding the various complications is a daunting task in itself. Diagnosed as cancer It can increase these complications and increase the risk of death for diabetics. chemical treatment And other treatments can cause out of control Blood glucose level In diabetics, things can be difficult. It is important to manage diabetes during and after cancer treatment. “Although we may focus more on managing cancer diagnosis, diabetes treatment is very important to health and can affect the success of treatment plans. During treatment, cancer while controlling blood glucose levels. There is a need to focus on treatment, and it is also important to be able to manage diabetes so that it can withstand and benefit from chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or other treatments. ” Dr Jitendra Pahlajani of Medical Oncology of. Read again: Why eating rajma is beneficial for diabetics How Cancer Treatment Raises Blood Sugar and Complicates Things Chemotherapy is known to cause hyperglycemia and elevated blood sugar levels, which can lead to dehydration and tension in the organs and immune system. “Uncontrolled blood sugar levels can adversely affect other organs. Monitoring blood sugar levels helps keep them healthy during cancer treatment. Blood sugar levels or normal blood sugar in the blood. Values ​​are achieved by diet and anti-diabetes drugs are associated with better results. “ Tips for diabetic cancer patients A healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains can help control sugar content in the case of diabetes and prediabetes. “Be sure to understand the requirements for diet and lifestyle changes and how they affect cancer treatment. This will improve your own care and reduce diabetic complications. Helps maintain a healthy diet. Consume lots of vegetables, fruits and whole grains. Limit consumption of lean meats and processed foods. Pay attention to the size of the portion, “advises the expert. doing. Other tips are: ● Exercise regularly to stay healthy. Aim for moderate physical activity or strenuous exercise every day. ● Limit alcohol intake to prevent cancer. It is high in calories and sugar. Studies show that heavy drinking can damage cells and cause cancer. ● Monitor your blood sugar level. Controlling blood sugar levels within the target range may help prevent infections, nausea, malaise, and other challenges. ● Stress management is very important. Dealing with cancer can be stressful, and its treatment can release various hormones that raise blood sugar levels into the body. This can weaken the immune system. Stress management strategies can help you relax and relieve anxiety. ● Make a healthy lifestyle choice. In addition to keeping your sugar management, healthy eating, and stress reduction plans on track while you are being treated for cancer, it is important. Avoid smoking and the use of recreational drugs. This helps control blood sugar levels and can heal your body during cancer treatment.

