What should I do if my COVID-19 test is positive?Here is the latest guidance

As health professionals learned more about the new coronavirus and the COVID-19 vaccine, guidance for individuals who tested positive for the disease evolved.

Federal health officials say that the precautions people should take when infected with COVID-19 depend on their symptoms and vaccination status. Here’s what you need to know:

Quarantine and quarantine

Whether quarantine or quarantine is required depends on the condition of the test, says the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Quarantine refers to the precautions people take when they come into contact with a person who is positive for COVID-19 and who may get sick. People under quarantine should stay at home and wear masks around others while monitoring their symptoms.

Isolation refers to keeping people who are positive for COVID-19 away from those who are not ill. Isolated people need to stay at home, and if possible, use a separate room and bathroom from those in a non-sick house.

Who needs to be quarantined?

Unvaccinated adults, partially vaccinated and fully vaccinated adults who have not received booster shots should be quarantined if they are in close contact with anyone with COVID-19. If you were more than 15 minutes away from a person who was positive for COVID-19, you were in close contact with that person.

People in these groups should stay at home for at least 5 days from the date of exposure, stay away from others, and monitor their symptoms for 10 days. According to the CDC, exposure days are counted as 0 days.

If you do not have any symptoms, you should have a COVID-19 test on the 5th day.

If the test is negative, you can leave the house, but you will need to keep wearing a mask around others until the 10th day. The same guidelines apply if you are asymptomatic and unable to take the test.

If the test is positive and there are no symptoms, you should be quarantined for at least 5 days from the date of the test.

If symptoms occur at any point, you should be tested and follow quarantine guidelines.

If quarantine is not possible, you will need to wear a mask around others for 10 days from the date of exposure.

Who needs to be quarantined?

According to the CDC, fully vaccinated and boost-immunized adults, fully vaccinated children aged 5 to 17 years, and those infected with COVID-19 in the last 90 days need to be quarantined after close contact. there is no.

People in these groups are required to wear masks around other people for 10 days from the date of contact. On the 5th day, you need to take the test. People who test positive in the last 90 days do not need to be tested unless they have symptoms.

If you are positive or symptomatic at any point, you should follow quarantine guidelines.

Quarantine guidelines

According to federal health authorities, people who test positive for COVID-19 or who have symptoms of the disease should be quarantined.

The time to stop quarantine depends on the symptoms. Day 0 is the day when symptoms begin, or if there are no symptoms, the day of a positive test.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms, you can stop quarantine after a full 5 days, unless you have antipyretics or other symptoms that have not improved and you have 24 hours of antipyretic symptoms. You will need to wear a mask around others for an additional 5 days.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 but do not meet the above criteria on day 5, wait until you meet the criteria and stop quarantine.

People with COVID-19 who do not develop symptoms can end quarantine after 5 days, but must wear a mask around others until day 10. If symptoms occur at any point, the 5-day quarantine period will start over.

The CDC states that if you want to take the test and access the test at the end of the quarantine period, use the rapid COVID-19 test. If the test is positive, quarantine until day 10. If negative, you need to wear a mask around others until the 10th day.

Some people are not included in the shorter quarantine guidelines. For example, the 5-day quarantine guideline is for children under 2 years of age, people with moderate or severe illness (people who are hospitalized or have low blood oxygen levels during the illness), and people with immunodeficiency. Not applicable.

People in these groups should consult with their healthcare provider about when to end the quarantine.

