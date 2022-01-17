According to experts, the pace of corona vaccination in India is satisfactory.Latest News India





According to experts, the vaccination rate was very satisfactory as the country received 1.57 billion vaccinations during the year when India began promoting immunization against Covid-19. “It’s a big achievement that India has already given more vaccines than the population of some countries in the world,” said VK Paul, a member of Niti Aayog (health). “This was achieved within a year of launching the national Covid immunization drive, which is also enhanced by two vaccines made in India.” India, the world’s largest vaccine maker, has crossed several milestones in a campaign to fully inoculate the population. For example, on September 17, last year, nearly 250 million rupees of vaccine were given nationwide, highlighting the state’s daily vaccination capacity when adequately supplied. K Srinath Reddy, founder of the Indian Public Health Foundation, said: “We now ensure that all eligible adults and children have completed two doses of vaccination and that all eligible to receive protective doses will receive them by the end of February or early March. need to do it.” The technical backbone of the Covid vaccine delivery system was CoWIN. It was created by upgrading the previous digital platform used in India’s Universal Immune Program based on the Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN). eVIN is an internet-based digital system that tracks regular immunity, vaccine inventory, storage temperature, and vaccine transfer in approximately 25,000 dedicated cold chain storage locations across the country. “CoWIN is one of the robust IT systems that can be implemented on a large scale and is functioning properly,” said the Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Authority, the autonomous organization that oversees the functionality of CoWIN. RSSharma says. .. According to experts, India will focus on covering the last mile and providing vaccines to other countries in need. Dileep Mabaranker, director of the Indian Institute of Public Health in Gandhinagar, said: “The government needs to actively expand its vaccination drive.” Under the Vaccine Mitri Initiative, the government is providing the Covid-19 vaccine to other countries and supplying vaccine doses to the Global COVAX program with the support of the World Health Organization, the Coalition for Epidemic Innovation (CEPI), and Gavi. increase. Ballam Bhargava, Director General of the Council of India, said: Dean of Medical Research and Secretary of Health Research Division.

Rhythma Kaul works as an assistant editor at Hindustan Times. She covers health and related topics, including the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Government of India.

