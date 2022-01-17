Health
What causes the illness and can cure it?
The causes of Alzheimer’s disease have been much debated and are increasingly being studied by academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies around the world. The new book, “How to Not Study Disease: The Story of Alzheimer’s Disease,” takes a new direction in research and encourages careful treatment of past research.
author Karl HerapA professor of neurobiology at the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine disagrees with the traditional view that the so-called amyloid cascade hypothesis (accumulation of plaque in the brain) is sufficient to explain and understand. sick. Throughout the book, he provides a history of past failures and points a new direction for the journey to treatment. Irish Times science contributor Connor Purcell told him about a new book.
Why did you write this book and why now?
For quite some time, I have been dissatisfied with the way this field explains the biological mechanisms behind the onset and progression of Alzheimer’s disease. I originally came to science as a developmental biologist, but it didn’t make much sense to me to be involved for years and learn about the amyloid cascade hypothesis, the main hypothesis that explains Alzheimer’s disease.
So I realized that I needed a public format to actually lay out the case. Also, it is not enough to be negative about existing theories. I wanted the opportunity to present a positive and constructive theory about where this field could go. Then, the more I thought about it, the more I wanted to make it accessible to anyone interested in the book, not just writing for my colleagues, for example a scientific review.
What is the Amyloid Cascade Hypothesis?
Therefore, the amyloid cascade hypothesis was actually a truly thoughtful and creative hypothesis when it was first developed decades ago. Historically, it started with the person named the illness. Alzheimer’s disease had a philosophical instinct that brain structure was a predictor of brain function. Therefore, he suggested that brain dysfunction should also be associated with brain structure. Therefore, if there is something wrong with the structure of the brain and you can explain the symptoms. In essence, it was his idea that structural problems create functional problems.
Alzheimer’s disease had a case study of a female patient who suffered from progressive dementia that began in her 50s and later died of her illness. He was able to obtain a specimen of her brain after autopsy, so he was able to examine it, and he found these deposits, which he found fundamental to the condition of this female. I suggested that it was the cause. These became known as plaques and came to define Alzheimer’s disease.
So what is actually causing Alzheimer’s disease?
It’s complicated and I’m trying to be fair in the book, stating that I don’t think the amyloid cascade hypothesis is completely irrelevant. So first, let’s explain why we need an alternative. If your doctor scans and you see a significant amount of plaque in your brain, you are at increased risk of developing dementia. Therefore, the individual is more likely to suffer from dementia, for example, within the next five years, than if the brain had no plaque. However, looking at the numbers in actual studies, the risks are important, but not substantive. So that’s not all of the plaque.
Therefore, other factors that I and many other researchers consider to be important factors in Alzheimer’s disease include chronic brain inflammation, oxidation, and calcium homeostasis. All of these can affect the brain without plaque buildup.
What about the lifestyle and dietary causes of Alzheimer’s disease?
Active control of blood pressure seems to be very effective in preventing illness, which is associated with exercise and diet. Initial trials are underway aimed at actually determining the relationship between illness and lifestyle, and the community wants to explore the area considerably. The Mediterranean diet, briefly mentioned in the book, certainly seems to help prevent it.
I also talk about diabetes in the book, and certainly type 2 diabetes is a tremendous risk factor based on lifestyle choices. In the short term, I think diet and exercise should be our focus. On the other hand, in the laboratory, we will carefully unravel the very complicated biology in reality.
Are you doing enough as a society to promote a preventive lifestyle?
As you know, it’s sad, but especially here in the United States, it seems that our medical professionals aren’t ready to do it. When I get sick, I will go to the hospital, doctor, and emergency room to get rid of it. Then when we come out, maybe we are better. So few people want to hear that prevention depends on exercise and diet.
See how long it took to convince people to quit smoking. We did not force it in this country, and we certainly did not do it by having the doctor tell the patient to quit smoking. We did that by creating rules that people must obey and creating financial incentives by taxing the junk of tobacco products. The same should be done for many different types of foods, especially processed foods.
– Dr. Conor Purcell is an independent journalist writing about science, society and culture.He can be found on twitter @ConorPPurcell And some of his other articles cppurcell.tumblr.com..
Sources
2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/life-and-style/health-family/rethinking-alzheimer-s-what-causes-the-disease-and-can-it-be-cured-1.4766624
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022