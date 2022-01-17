What causes the illness and can cure it?

It’s the healthy season of the Irish Times. In print and online, we will all provide encouragement and inspiration to help improve physical and mental health in 2022. Please refer to.

irishtimes.com/health



The causes of Alzheimer’s disease have been much debated and are increasingly being studied by academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies around the world. The new book, “How to Not Study Disease: The Story of Alzheimer’s Disease,” takes a new direction in research and encourages careful treatment of past research.

author Karl HerapA professor of neurobiology at the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine disagrees with the traditional view that the so-called amyloid cascade hypothesis (accumulation of plaque in the brain) is sufficient to explain and understand. sick. Throughout the book, he provides a history of past failures and points a new direction for the journey to treatment. Irish Times science contributor Connor Purcell told him about a new book.

Why did you write this book and why now?

For quite some time, I have been dissatisfied with the way this field explains the biological mechanisms behind the onset and progression of Alzheimer’s disease. I originally came to science as a developmental biologist, but it didn’t make much sense to me to be involved for years and learn about the amyloid cascade hypothesis, the main hypothesis that explains Alzheimer’s disease.

So I realized that I needed a public format to actually lay out the case. Also, it is not enough to be negative about existing theories. I wanted the opportunity to present a positive and constructive theory about where this field could go. Then, the more I thought about it, the more I wanted to make it accessible to anyone interested in the book, not just writing for my colleagues, for example a scientific review.

What is the Amyloid Cascade Hypothesis?

Therefore, the amyloid cascade hypothesis was actually a truly thoughtful and creative hypothesis when it was first developed decades ago. Historically, it started with the person named the illness. Alzheimer’s disease had a philosophical instinct that brain structure was a predictor of brain function. Therefore, he suggested that brain dysfunction should also be associated with brain structure. Therefore, if there is something wrong with the structure of the brain and you can explain the symptoms. In essence, it was his idea that structural problems create functional problems.

Alzheimer’s disease had a case study of a female patient who suffered from progressive dementia that began in her 50s and later died of her illness. He was able to obtain a specimen of her brain after autopsy, so he was able to examine it, and he found these deposits, which he found fundamental to the condition of this female. I suggested that it was the cause. These became known as plaques and came to define Alzheimer’s disease.

So what is actually causing Alzheimer’s disease?

It’s complicated and I’m trying to be fair in the book, stating that I don’t think the amyloid cascade hypothesis is completely irrelevant. So first, let’s explain why we need an alternative. If your doctor scans and you see a significant amount of plaque in your brain, you are at increased risk of developing dementia. Therefore, the individual is more likely to suffer from dementia, for example, within the next five years, than if the brain had no plaque. However, looking at the numbers in actual studies, the risks are important, but not substantive. So that’s not all of the plaque.

Therefore, other factors that I and many other researchers consider to be important factors in Alzheimer’s disease include chronic brain inflammation, oxidation, and calcium homeostasis. All of these can affect the brain without plaque buildup.

What about the lifestyle and dietary causes of Alzheimer’s disease?

Active control of blood pressure seems to be very effective in preventing illness, which is associated with exercise and diet. Initial trials are underway aimed at actually determining the relationship between illness and lifestyle, and the community wants to explore the area considerably. The Mediterranean diet, briefly mentioned in the book, certainly seems to help prevent it.

I also talk about diabetes in the book, and certainly type 2 diabetes is a tremendous risk factor based on lifestyle choices. In the short term, I think diet and exercise should be our focus. On the other hand, in the laboratory, we will carefully unravel the very complicated biology in reality.

Are you doing enough as a society to promote a preventive lifestyle?

As you know, it’s sad, but especially here in the United States, it seems that our medical professionals aren’t ready to do it. When I get sick, I will go to the hospital, doctor, and emergency room to get rid of it. Then when we come out, maybe we are better. So few people want to hear that prevention depends on exercise and diet.

See how long it took to convince people to quit smoking. We did not force it in this country, and we certainly did not do it by having the doctor tell the patient to quit smoking. We did that by creating rules that people must obey and creating financial incentives by taxing the junk of tobacco products. The same should be done for many different types of foods, especially processed foods.

– Dr. Conor Purcell is an independent journalist writing about science, society and culture.He can be found on twitter @ConorPPurcell And some of his other articles cppurcell.tumblr.com..