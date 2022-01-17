Health
COVID adds another level to Winter Blue
Usually at this time of the year, I feel very somehow. Well, somehow it doesn’t really cover it, but yeah, I’m going with it for now.
It may be January / February Bruce every year, but somehow this year is pretty bad. Did all the COVID issues finally catch up with me? probably.
If the weather gets worse with lots of snow and record cold, I think my current condition will be much worse. I said it millions of times, I’m not a winter person — never was, never.
In addition to feeling somehow, I feel sad. I can’t explain the latter, and maybe it’s also a COVID by-product.
Related Videos
Last month I had two best friends fighting COVID. One succeeded and the other failed. For me, the worst part is that neither has been vaccinated.
I have been advocating vaccines from the beginning. I have said that I should work on science and trust someone who is far more intelligent than me. Perhaps you too worked day and night to come up with a viable solution to fight the virus.
People are severely ill and dying, mainly from Delta varieties, and it’s all unnecessary.
You see, we put our destiny in the hands of many every day, like police officers, firefighters, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, crossing guards, and most of each other. Want to put your destiny in the hands of experts, us, politicians, skeptics, or those who love to rock boats who know more about viruses?
There are pharmaceutical companies around the world betting billions of dollars on the success of safe vaccines. Why do they want to hurt or interfere with their lives?
Thanks to the vaccine, I have never experienced diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, measles, mumps, rubella hepatitis A or B, meningitis, and of course polio.
In all of the above, these vaccines had to be tested in the same way as the COVID vaccines.
A few weeks ago, I wrote that billions of COVID vaccines were given worldwide, resulting in fewer people dying in Delta.
Fortunately for us, the Omicron variant is seemingly less dangerous and has symptoms similar to influenza, but the drawback is that it is highly contagious. That’s why we hear medical professionals say that most of us will eventually get a variant of Omicron.
You are seeing a significant rise in COVID, which is primarily due to Omicron.
It’s very likely that you’ve had flu-like symptoms in the last few weeks, you’ve felt it’s flu, it’s flu for more than 24-48 hours, and you didn’t know it was COVID.
Like other viruses, it peaks and there are national signs that Omicron is actually peaking.
Whether the virus is laboratory-produced or organically manifested, we are constantly faced with the virus and overcome the current variants of COVID that currently exist.
It cannot be emphasized enough. It is unbearable to see another friend die meaninglessly with COVID because of skepticism, or worse, because of political views.
And maybe I’m sad because I lost my friends unnecessarily and lived a life many years away.
A friend who was discharged after receiving oxygen therapy for 12 days is grateful that he was able to celebrate his birthday another day after he was discharged.
She is grateful that all thoughts and prayers have taken her way, and maybe she reconsiders her previous opposition to vaccination and hopes she will eventually be vaccinated. increase.
What I was told is that once you get a COVID, it doesn’t mean you can’t get it again, it’s a very scary suggestion.
So get vaccinated for yourself, but for your loved ones, not for you.
Meanwhile, my winter blues continue. Especially this weekend will be tricky. I hope it will rain instead of snow. I know you shouldn’t complain because winter wasn’t that bad as I said, but if you need to whine about something, whining about winter is the current politics and gas. Much better than being critical of the price of inflation.
It’s been two years since the second anniversary of the pandemic, but we don’t know how quickly people think we should have recovered from one of the biggest economic crises in the United States and around the world.
Right wants to blame the left, left wants to blame the right, but to be honest, the whole world has been closed for months and months. Together to get out of this mess.
To be honest, I am beyond the division of our country, which has a political or social climate.
Finally, I pray for the retirement of Hazel and Jim Pepe. The couple closed the doors to Wyoming Business, Pepes Avenue Video, Christie’s Gifts and more.
It’s sad that Hazel closes, but what they’ve been doing in business for decades has been to enjoy this part of their lives.
Wearing retirement at Hazel and Jim for Health and Happiness, thank you for everything.
This week’s quote
“Once you accept your flaws, you can now use them against you.” – Tyrion Lannister
This week’s thoughts
“Knowing isn’t enough. You have to apply. You’re not motivated. We have to.” –Bruce Lee
Bumper stick
“The best revenge is a huge success.” –Frank Sinatra
Sources
2/ https://www.psdispatch.com/news/78830/covid-adds-another-level-to-winter-blues
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022
- ‘Boba Fett Book’ Star Reacts to Biker Gang Controversy – The Hollywood Reporter January 15, 2022
- The long-awaited January update for Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro has been released January 15, 2022