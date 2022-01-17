COVID adds another level to Winter Blue

Usually at this time of the year, I feel very somehow. Well, somehow it doesn’t really cover it, but yeah, I’m going with it for now.

It may be January / February Bruce every year, but somehow this year is pretty bad. Did all the COVID issues finally catch up with me? probably.

If the weather gets worse with lots of snow and record cold, I think my current condition will be much worse. I said it millions of times, I’m not a winter person — never was, never.

In addition to feeling somehow, I feel sad. I can’t explain the latter, and maybe it’s also a COVID by-product.

Related Videos

Last month I had two best friends fighting COVID. One succeeded and the other failed. For me, the worst part is that neither has been vaccinated.

I have been advocating vaccines from the beginning. I have said that I should work on science and trust someone who is far more intelligent than me. Perhaps you too worked day and night to come up with a viable solution to fight the virus.

People are severely ill and dying, mainly from Delta varieties, and it’s all unnecessary.

You see, we put our destiny in the hands of many every day, like police officers, firefighters, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, crossing guards, and most of each other. Want to put your destiny in the hands of experts, us, politicians, skeptics, or those who love to rock boats who know more about viruses?

There are pharmaceutical companies around the world betting billions of dollars on the success of safe vaccines. Why do they want to hurt or interfere with their lives?

Thanks to the vaccine, I have never experienced diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, measles, mumps, rubella hepatitis A or B, meningitis, and of course polio.

In all of the above, these vaccines had to be tested in the same way as the COVID vaccines.

A few weeks ago, I wrote that billions of COVID vaccines were given worldwide, resulting in fewer people dying in Delta.

Fortunately for us, the Omicron variant is seemingly less dangerous and has symptoms similar to influenza, but the drawback is that it is highly contagious. That’s why we hear medical professionals say that most of us will eventually get a variant of Omicron.

You are seeing a significant rise in COVID, which is primarily due to Omicron.

It’s very likely that you’ve had flu-like symptoms in the last few weeks, you’ve felt it’s flu, it’s flu for more than 24-48 hours, and you didn’t know it was COVID.

Like other viruses, it peaks and there are national signs that Omicron is actually peaking.

Whether the virus is laboratory-produced or organically manifested, we are constantly faced with the virus and overcome the current variants of COVID that currently exist.

It cannot be emphasized enough. It is unbearable to see another friend die meaninglessly with COVID because of skepticism, or worse, because of political views.

And maybe I’m sad because I lost my friends unnecessarily and lived a life many years away.

A friend who was discharged after receiving oxygen therapy for 12 days is grateful that he was able to celebrate his birthday another day after he was discharged.

She is grateful that all thoughts and prayers have taken her way, and maybe she reconsiders her previous opposition to vaccination and hopes she will eventually be vaccinated. increase.

What I was told is that once you get a COVID, it doesn’t mean you can’t get it again, it’s a very scary suggestion.

So get vaccinated for yourself, but for your loved ones, not for you.

Meanwhile, my winter blues continue. Especially this weekend will be tricky. I hope it will rain instead of snow. I know you shouldn’t complain because winter wasn’t that bad as I said, but if you need to whine about something, whining about winter is the current politics and gas. Much better than being critical of the price of inflation.

It’s been two years since the second anniversary of the pandemic, but we don’t know how quickly people think we should have recovered from one of the biggest economic crises in the United States and around the world.

Right wants to blame the left, left wants to blame the right, but to be honest, the whole world has been closed for months and months. Together to get out of this mess.

To be honest, I am beyond the division of our country, which has a political or social climate.

Finally, I pray for the retirement of Hazel and Jim Pepe. The couple closed the doors to Wyoming Business, Pepes Avenue Video, Christie’s Gifts and more.

It’s sad that Hazel closes, but what they’ve been doing in business for decades has been to enjoy this part of their lives.

Wearing retirement at Hazel and Jim for Health and Happiness, thank you for everything.

This week’s quote

“Once you accept your flaws, you can now use them against you.” – Tyrion Lannister

This week’s thoughts

“Knowing isn’t enough. You have to apply. You’re not motivated. We have to.” –Bruce Lee

Bumper stick

“The best revenge is a huge success.” –Frank Sinatra