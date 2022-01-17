Health
Which medicine do you use and what do you reject?Here are the WHO guidelines
In the third year of the pandemic, experience shows that the best way to maintain protection is to follow proper behavior for COVID and be vaccinated against the virus. However, if you are already infected, it is just as important to use the right type of drug or drug for a complete recovery. With the World Health Organization (WHO) approving two more drugs last week, there are many treatments for the coronavirus.
What medications should I use to treat COVID?
According to WHO, baricitinib, ruxolitinib, tofacitinib, sotrovimab, kasiribimab-imdebimab, tocilizumab, or sarilumab can be used to treat COVID.
While baricitinib, tocilizumab or sarilumab and systemic corticosteroids are highly recommended for treatment, ruxolitinib and tofacitinib, sotrovimab, casilibimab-imdebimab are recommended as an alternative or only under certain circumstances. These drugs are effective in reducing mortality, hospitalization and ventilation.
What do you not use?
On the other hand, the use of ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, ropinavir / ritonavir, and remdesivir is not recommended for COVID because there is no evidence to help reduce mortality or hospitalization. However, some of them are recommended for clinical trials.
What medicines can I give my child?
The use of Casilivimab and Imdevimab is recommended for the treatment of COVID in children. “Fortunately, few children get seriously ill with COVID-19. For seronegative children, casilibimab and indevimab may benefit,” says WHO. Signs such as very severe chest wall withdrawal, growls, and central cyanosis are recognized as severe symptoms among children.
The United Nations Health Agency also recommends giving children tocilizumab. “It is safe to use tocilizumab in children for other indications such as polyarticular juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, systemic onset of juvenile chronic arthritis, chimeric antigen receptor T cell-induced cytokine release syndrome. This is especially true given the fact that IL-6 receptor blockers are used in this population, with tocilizumab preferred. “
Vaccination is still the best weapon against COVID!
Vaccination is still the best weapon to fight the virus. “Vaccination has had a significant impact on the number of cases and hospitalizations in many high-income countries, but restrictions on global access to vaccines mean that many are still vulnerable.” WHO says. “Even in vaccinated individuals, uncertainty remains about the protection period and efficacy of the current vaccine and the efficacy of existing treatments for COVID-19 against new SARS-CoV-2 variants. I will. “
Never miss a story! Stay connected to Mint and stay up to date.
download
Now our app!
..
Sources
2/ https://www.livemint.com/science/health/covid19-treatment-which-drugs-to-use-what-to-reject-who-guidelines-here-11642414653531.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022