Which medicine do you use and what do you reject?Here are the WHO guidelines

In the third year of the pandemic, experience shows that the best way to maintain protection is to follow proper behavior for COVID and be vaccinated against the virus. However, if you are already infected, it is just as important to use the right type of drug or drug for a complete recovery. With the World Health Organization (WHO) approving two more drugs last week, there are many treatments for the coronavirus.

What medications should I use to treat COVID?

According to WHO, baricitinib, ruxolitinib, tofacitinib, sotrovimab, kasiribimab-imdebimab, tocilizumab, or sarilumab can be used to treat COVID.

While baricitinib, tocilizumab or sarilumab and systemic corticosteroids are highly recommended for treatment, ruxolitinib and tofacitinib, sotrovimab, casilibimab-imdebimab are recommended as an alternative or only under certain circumstances. These drugs are effective in reducing mortality, hospitalization and ventilation.

What do you not use?

On the other hand, the use of ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, ropinavir / ritonavir, and remdesivir is not recommended for COVID because there is no evidence to help reduce mortality or hospitalization. However, some of them are recommended for clinical trials.

What medicines can I give my child?

The use of Casilivimab and Imdevimab is recommended for the treatment of COVID in children. “Fortunately, few children get seriously ill with COVID-19. For seronegative children, casilibimab and indevimab may benefit,” says WHO. Signs such as very severe chest wall withdrawal, growls, and central cyanosis are recognized as severe symptoms among children.

The United Nations Health Agency also recommends giving children tocilizumab. “It is safe to use tocilizumab in children for other indications such as polyarticular juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, systemic onset of juvenile chronic arthritis, chimeric antigen receptor T cell-induced cytokine release syndrome. This is especially true given the fact that IL-6 receptor blockers are used in this population, with tocilizumab preferred. “

Vaccination is still the best weapon against COVID!

Vaccination is still the best weapon to fight the virus. “Vaccination has had a significant impact on the number of cases and hospitalizations in many high-income countries, but restrictions on global access to vaccines mean that many are still vulnerable.” WHO says. “Even in vaccinated individuals, uncertainty remains about the protection period and efficacy of the current vaccine and the efficacy of existing treatments for COVID-19 against new SARS-CoV-2 variants. I will. “

