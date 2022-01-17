Covid-19 Vaccine Booster: Start booking online in response to changes in advice for people at risk





Online booking of the Covid-19 vaccine booster has begun, and the Ministry of Health has changed its advice to some at-risk populations.

Photo: RNZ / Angus Dolly Barr Earlier this month, the ministry Shorten the interval between the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine and booster immunization 6 to 4 months As of today, people over the age of 18 who have been vaccinated twice with the Covid-19 vaccine can book a free booster immunity online at BookMyVaccine.nz or by calling Covid-19Vaccination Healthline at 0800 28 2926. increase. Health Director Ashley Bloomfield urged eligible people to get booster doses as soon as four months after the second month, in order to increase protection against Omicron mutants. “Even within four months of taking the second dose, once you qualify, you can book in advance to ensure you get the date and time you want.” The ministry urged people to visit mycovidrecord.nz or refer to the Covid-19 Vaccine Reservation Card to confirm the eligibility of boosters. According to provincial statistics, more than 82% of New Zealanders vaccinated will be eligible for booster immunization by the end of February. As of yesterday, 752,742 people had boosted immunity. The ministry warned that people using the healthline booking system could be in line. Ministry updates advice for pregnant and immunocompromised people The ministry has also changed booster advice for pregnant people and people with severe immunodeficiency. Bloomfield said booster shots were available to pregnant people four months after the second dose and encouraged people to discuss booster doses with their midwives or GPs. “Pregnant people are at increased risk of serious consequences of Covid-19 infection, and unvaccinated people are more likely to have complications during pregnancy if they are infected with Covid-19. “I will.” He said. “The Pfizer Booster Vaccine can be given at any stage of pregnancy at least 4 months after the second dose. If you are pregnant, we recommend that you discuss the timing with your midwife, obstetrician, or general practitioner. increase.” People with immunodeficiency who received their third primary vaccination last October are also eligible for booster immunization four months after their recent injection. According to Bloomfield, the ministry is working hard to reach people at highest risk of serious illness and exposure to Covid-19, including those working in the health care and border sectors.

