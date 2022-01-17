Health
COVID-19 can find a house in a deer, where it can mutate to a new variant
COVID-19 seems to be present in many white-tailed deer. The risks posed by this include the mutation of COVID-19 into a new mutant that reinfects humans, the study said.
Animals infect humans with SARS-CoV-2. Humans then transmit it to other humans, while animals transmit it to other animals.the study suggestion. Second, there is a risk that the coronavirus will mutate in the animal host and reinfect humans with new variants.This is because some medical professionals say that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 Spread among us.. It was cultured in rats, which subsequently infected humans.
Researchers at Pennsylvania State University found in experiments that one-third of white-tailed deer were positive for COIVD-19. This is probably due to human-to-deer spillover and deer-to-deer transmission events.They are their Investigation result On bioRxiv, a website for posting unpeer-reviewed studies.
“To predict or prevent the occurrence of the next pandemic and control pandemics and potential pandemics, the association between the molecular and ecological interface of humans and animals and the dynamics of transmission. A better understanding is essential, “the study concludes. “Therefore, there is an urgent need to implement a more aggressive and robust” one-health “approach to better understand the ecology and evolution of SARS-CoV-2 in deer and other free-living species. .. “
One Health uses local, state, national, and global knowledge to identify how humans, plants, and animals affect medical outcomes. “The population is growing and expanding into new geographic areas,” says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One health web page.. “As a result, more people live in close contact with both livestock and pet wildlife and livestock. Animals are for food, fiber, livelihood, travel, sports, education, or companionship. , Play an important role in our lives. Close contact between animals and their environment increases the chances of disease passage between animals and humans. “
This can be especially problematic when trying to control the spread and mutation of COVID-19. This is what Kevin Kavanagh, MD pointed out in the Q & A. Infection control today® ((((ICT®). Last November..Talk about study United States Department of Agriculture (DOA) is a member of White-tailed Deer, Kavanagh ICT®The editorial advisory board of the company said: And that’s actually very problematic. This is because even if you find a host that does not get sick, it can mutate and change and re-infect other animals and humans. This is one of the nasty scenarios that can happen. “
White-tailed deer are found in all states except Alaska and are particularly prevalent in the northeastern United States. prayer..
A Pennsylvania investigator said SARS on 283 post-pharyngeal lymph node (RPLN) samples from 151 free-living deer and 132 captive white-tailed deer in Iowa between September 2020 and January 2021. -I found CoV-2.
“Of the 283 deer, 94 (33.2%; 95% CI: 28, 38.9) samples were SARS-CoV-2 RNA positive when evaluated by RT-PCR,” the study said. “In particular, between November 23, 2020 and January 10, 2021, 80 out of 97 (82.5%; 95% CI 73.7, 88.8) RPLN samples can be detected by RT-PCR SARS- CoV-2RNA was detected. “
The study states that although the potential for species-to-species transmission is known, it is rarely studied. “Our study is the first to provide evidence that SARS-CoV-2 is widespread in the free-living species, in this case the white-tailed deer,” the study states. “The exact route by which SARS-Cov-2 is transmitted from humans to deer is unknown, but deer may be exposed to the virus from humans, such as in the backyard feeding and in the case of susceptible deer. There are several ways to do this. You may come in contact with saliva, urine, etc., which are potentially infectious substances from humans infected in forested or suburban environments. “
Deer can also be exposed to SARS-CoV-2 via infected vectors, wastewater, or other infected animals. Then they can become what investigators call the reservoir host.
“Reservoir hosts can accelerate the evolution of the virus and the emergence of highly pathogenic strains of the original host,” the study states. “Because many animal species already have an extensive sequence of endemic endogenous CoV, the presence of a free-living reservoir host for SARS-CoV-2 increases virus recombination, increased pathogenicity, etc. May provide an opportunity to acquire or evolve fitness characteristics, infectious, pathogenic, and antigenic. “
