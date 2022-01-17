COVID-19 can find a house in a deer, where it can mutate to a new variant

Animals infect humans with SARS-CoV-2. Humans then transmit it to other humans, while animals transmit it to other animals.the study suggestion. Second, there is a risk that the coronavirus will mutate in the animal host and reinfect humans with new variants.This is because some medical professionals say that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 Spread among us.. It was cultured in rats, which subsequently infected humans.

Researchers at Pennsylvania State University found in experiments that one-third of white-tailed deer were positive for COIVD-19. This is probably due to human-to-deer spillover and deer-to-deer transmission events.They are their Investigation result On bioRxiv, a website for posting unpeer-reviewed studies.

“To predict or prevent the occurrence of the next pandemic and control pandemics and potential pandemics, the association between the molecular and ecological interface of humans and animals and the dynamics of transmission. A better understanding is essential, “the study concludes. “Therefore, there is an urgent need to implement a more aggressive and robust” one-health “approach to better understand the ecology and evolution of SARS-CoV-2 in deer and other free-living species. .. “

One Health uses local, state, national, and global knowledge to identify how humans, plants, and animals affect medical outcomes. “The population is growing and expanding into new geographic areas,” says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One health web page.. “As a result, more people live in close contact with both livestock and pet wildlife and livestock. Animals are for food, fiber, livelihood, travel, sports, education, or companionship. , Play an important role in our lives. Close contact between animals and their environment increases the chances of disease passage between animals and humans. “

This can be especially problematic when trying to control the spread and mutation of COVID-19. This is what Kevin Kavanagh, MD pointed out in the Q & A. Infection control today® ((((ICT®). Last November..Talk about study United States Department of Agriculture (DOA) is a member of White-tailed Deer, Kavanagh ICT®The editorial advisory board of the company said: And that’s actually very problematic. This is because even if you find a host that does not get sick, it can mutate and change and re-infect other animals and humans. This is one of the nasty scenarios that can happen. “

White-tailed deer are found in all states except Alaska and are particularly prevalent in the northeastern United States.