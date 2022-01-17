Patients with COVID-19 show more signs of brain damage than patients with Alzheimer’s disease





new York (StudyFinds.org) – Is COVID-19 actually more harmful to the human brain than Alzheimer's disease? New studies show that older patients infected with COVID have more signs of brain damage than those with neurodegenerative disease. Specifically, the NYU Grossman School of Medicine team found significantly higher levels of certain blood proteins, which normally increase when suffering from neurological damage in COVID patients. In the short course of infection, the researchers found that seven markers of brain damage were significantly higher in COVID patients than in non-COVID patients with Alzheimer's disease. One of these markers was more than twice as high among coronavirus patients.

"Our findings show patients hospitalized with COVID-19, especially Neurological symptoms During acute infections, there may be levels of brain damage markers that are equal to or higher than those found in people with Alzheimer's disease, "said Jennifer Frontera, a professor of neurology and lead author. .. University release.. Which blood markers should COVID patients worry about? The authors of the study say that the main sign of brain damage in COVID patients was condition. Toxic metabolic encephalopathy (TME). Symptoms range from toxins caused by immune system reactions (sepsis), kidney dysfunction, confusion due to lack of sufficient oxygen in the tissues to coma. The team investigated 251 people Hospitalized with COVID-19 The first few months of the 2020 pandemic. The average age of the participants was 71 years, but there was no history of dementia or cognitive decline prior to COVID infection, and all were generally healthy. The researchers divided these patients into two groups. Patients with and without neurological symptoms due to COVID-19. From there, the team compared these individuals to a group of control patients from the clinical core cohort of the Alzheimer's Disease Research Center in NYU Langone. This group was part of a long-term study on dementia at New York University, which included 54 healthy people, 54 mild cognitive impairment, and 53 Alzheimer's disease. None of the control patients were infected with COVID-19 during the study.

When it comes to what scientists were looking for, the three blood markers ubiquitin carboxy-terminal hydrolase L1 (UCHL1), total tau, and phosphorylated tau-181 (ptau181) all kill or destroy neurons in the brain. To measure. When the axons of the brain are damaged, the levels of the neurofilament light chain rise. These are branch-like extensions that come from neurons. Glial fibrous acidic protein (GFAP) levels measure damage to glial cells, another type of brain cell that supports neurons.Finally, amyloid beta 40 and 42 are common markers that normally accumulate. People with Alzheimer's disease.. The result is seven brain damage markers Over 60 percent higher Among COVID patients with TME than patients without neurological symptoms. Brain damage worsened in fatal COVID cases Concerned, the author of the study found a marker for Brain injury It was even worse among patients who did not survive the coronavirus infection. Markers for patients who died of COVID were 124% higher than those who were eventually discharged.

Compared to the patient Alzheimer’s diseaseThe results show that the neurofilament light chain marker was 179 percent higher among coronavirus patients in a short period of time. Levels of GFAP were also 65 percent higher among COVID patients compared to dementia patients. “Traumatic brain injury associated with an increase in these biomarkers does not mean that the patient later develops Alzheimer’s disease or associated dementia, but increases its risk,” said the senior author. Thomas Wissewievsky, Doctor of Medicine, said. Cognitive Neurology Center in NYU Langone. “Whether such a relationship exists in people who have survived severe COVID-19 is an urgent question that needs to be answered with continuous monitoring of these patients.” The study is published at Alzheimer’s & Dementia®: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association..



