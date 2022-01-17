Health
N95, KN95, KF94 Mask: What’s the difference? Which one should I use?
Two years after the pandemic, Face mask It’s still part of our daily lives, something most of us never imagined in February 2020.And more infectious Subspecies like COVID-19 OmicronWearing a high quality face mask is more important than ever to slow down spread.
We already know that not all face masks are the same. There is a difference between a medical grade respirator and a cloth mask. Now, as the pandemic progresses, high filtration respirators like the N95 are regaining attention. In particular, it can filter particles that are much better than cloth or surgical masks.
This guide compares N95 masks, KN95 masks, and KF94 masks (three common and protective types of masks) with smart mask purchases. Decision to wear a mask.. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now Updated mask guidance.. Update this article for more details.
N95 mask
- Percentage of filtered aerosol particles: 95%
- NIOSH approval: Yes
- Who should wear: Those who want to maximize protection from hyperinfectious Omicron variants. N95 labeled “surgical” should be booked for healthcare professionals.
N95 masks have been popular since the early stages of the 2020 pandemic. These masks are designed to create a very tight seal around the nose and mouth, thanks to the elastic headband and adjustable metal band. That’s part of the reason they’re so effective (healthcare professionals are individually adapted to the N95 respiratory system).
What else makes N95 effective? It filters 95% of particles with a size of 0.3 micron, making it 95% of the name. (SARS-CoV-2 virus particles The size is about 0.1 micron Keep in mind that viral particles are usually attached to larger objects, such as the respiratory droplets produced when speaking. )
N95 is National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health.. Anything intended for medical use must be approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for that purpose. A study Within the Journal of the American Medical Association, N95 is referred to as the “center of protection against airborne pathogens.”
The N95 isn’t as scarce as it was in the early days of the pandemic, so if you can get it, it’s available to the general public. “Once consumables are available, individuals can choose to use the basic disposable N95 respirator for personal use,” the CDC said.
However, there are differences between the standard N95 and the N95, especially labeled “surgical.” According to the CDC, the latter should still be prioritized by healthcare professionals, and the former can be used by anyone.
KN95 mask
- Percentage of filtered aerosol particles: 95% (but see below)
- NIOSH approval: number
- Who should wear: Those who want to maximize protection from hyperinfectious Omicron variants.
The KN95 mask is considered equivalent to the N95 mask in China. It features a tent-like shape that creates a small air pocket between the nose and the fabric, appealing to many. It’s easier to breathe than the N95, it doesn’t get in the way, and it feels stuffy.
However, KN95 masks are not monitored by the US mask regulator NIOSH (which is instead regulated by the Chinese government), so finding a reliable brand here can be difficult.With high demand for respiratory organs, many KN95s on the market are now Fraud or counterfeit model –According to the CDC, about 60% of KN95 are fake that do not meet NIOSH standards.
FDA Grant Emergency Use Authorization for some KN95 masks In the early days of the pandemic, when N95 was in short supply. And the emergency use authorization was subsequently revoked, List of FDA A source of information to help you find a reputable manufacturer.
Even KN95 masks that do not meet NIOSH standards for filtering effectiveness are probably more protective than basic surgical or cloth masks, as long as they provide a tight, tight seal.
Read more about where to buy a trusted KN95 on the CNET list The best face mask..
KF94 mask
- Percentage of filtered aerosol particles: 94%
- NIOSH approval: number
- Who should wear: Those who want to maximize protection from hyperinfectious Omicron variants.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the KF94 mask has become more popular. “KF” is an abbreviation for “Korean filter”, and 94 indicates the filtering effect of the mask. According to Korean government standards, these masks filter 94% of the particles to a size of 0.3 microns.
The KF94 offers an alternative fit for the KN95 or N95. Featuring ear loops, adjustable nose bridges and side flaps, it fits snugly.For some people, they are more comfortable and easier to wear than other options-unlike the US N95, the KF94 is often Worn by the general public In South Korea.
Very small August 2020 research (Only 7), researchers found that the KF94 mask was as effective in filtering SARS-CoV-2 as the N95 mask. Unlike KN95, KF94 mask Not granted EUA by FDA.. Still, like the KN95, the KF94 is a major upgrade from cloth and surgical masks.
A shopping brand manufactured in South Korea where the KF94 label is strictly regulated ensures that you get the actual deal. Some KF94s are made in China, but they are more likely to be counterfeit.
Avoiding counterfeit masks
Fraudulent face masks have become a major problem for Amazon and other major online retailers. Manufacturers claim to sell N95, KN95, or KF94, but the masks they actually sell do not comply with the same standards as masks inspected by the US, Chinese, or South Korean governments. Hmm. Sometimes sellers name counterfeit brands to make it even harder to tell the difference.
CDC Running list This list of NIOSH-approved N95, KN95, KF94, and other protective masks that have undergone filtration testing also includes known counterfeit products.
It’s almost impossible to find a counterfeit mask, especially when shopping online, but there are a few steps you can take to ensure you get the best possible protection.
- Buy from a trusted reseller like Project N95, A non-profit organization that scrutinizes personal protective equipment
- Buy from a reputable retailer with a wholesale product review process, such as CVS or Walgreens
- Take a closer look at the seller’s ratings and product reviews
- Beware of new sellers who appear to be emerging out of nowhere
- If you are not sure about the quality of the mask, use a double mask
CNET also has an execution list for. The best face mask, N95, KN95, KF94, Surgical mask included.
The information contained in this article is for educational and informative purposes only and is not intended for health or medical advice. Always consult your doctor or other qualified healthcare provider if you have any questions about your medical condition or health goals.
