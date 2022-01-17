Health
OSU focuses on vaccines, immunity, and long COVID
The vaccine is “very successful”
Portland, Oregon (KOIN) — Nearly 63% of Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19. Still, the proliferation of COVID cases with Omicron mutants is worse than ever.
So what is the idea behind herd immunity?
Vaccination and infection provide only a limited amount of immunity. It’s not lifelong, immunity is not always against infection, but against serious illness.
Dr. Qi Chun Hei, Professor Oregon State University Global HealthSaid that the vaccine was never expected to eradicate COVID.
“The origin of vaccine development has not been aimed at preventing infection, and as a result, we have seen vaccines that are less effective at preventing the spread of infection,” Dr. Chi told KOIN6 News. “But the main goal of this vaccine is to prevent death and serious symptoms, and for that reason I think they are very successful.”
He said the current focus is to protect the vulnerable and those who cannot be vaccinated and to shift away from focusing on the case.
Long COVID
Long COVID — you Experience viral symptoms weeks after a negative test — Affects 1 in 3 people. As of July 2021, ADA can consider Long COVID as a failure.
Long COVID has two relevant pieces of information. One usually results from lung damage and then damage to other organs. Omicron has a low ability to damage our lungs.
Second, researchers have discovered that Long COVID is not unique to COVID-19. Many other infections result in these long-standing symptoms such as influenza and pneumonia.
Kathleen Bogart, Director OSU Disability and Social Interaction Lab, People with disabilities said they had sought this kind of research for years.
“Here we have the opportunity to uncover some of the challenges of these disabilities. More stigmatized to tackle the social isolation that many people with disabilities have experienced before the currently escalating pandemic. There are many opportunities to talk about disability in ways that aren’t there, “Bogart said. “Fortunately, thanks to technology, many people with disabilities have built their own networks and gained resilience that way.”
I have The OHSU Center is ready to work with people with Long COVID.. However, you will need to be hospitalized for 27 days or have symptoms for 3 months.
