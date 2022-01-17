Himalayan plant phytochemicals have been found to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 infection





Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandy, and the International Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB) have identified phytochemicals in the petals of Himalayan plants. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) infection.

Research is on petals rich in phytochemicals Rhododendron arboretum Found locally in the Himalayan region called “Blanche”, it exhibits antiviral activity and fights the virus. The research team’s findings Recently published in the journal Biomolecular structure and dynamics. Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers are trying to understand the nature of the virus and discover new ways to prevent infection, according to the team. “Vaccination is one route to provide the body with the power to fight the virus, but there is a worldwide search for non-vaccine drugs that can prevent the virus from entering the human body. We use chemicals that bind to receptors in our body cells to prevent the virus from invading them, or act on the virus itself to prevent replication in our body. ” Shyam Kumar Masakapalli, Associate Professor of Science, said. .. “Of the various types of therapeutic agents being studied, phytochemicals (plant-derived chemicals) are considered to be particularly promising due to their natural resources, which have less synergistic and toxic problems. We are looking for promising molecules from the Himalayan phytophagous using an interdisciplinary approach, “says Kumar. Himalayan Blanche flower petals are consumed in different forms by the locals due to their various health benefits. “The team scientifically tested extracts containing a variety of phytochemicals, with a particular focus on antiviral activity. Researchers extracted phytochemicals from Blanche’s petals and biochemically. We conducted assay and computational simulation studies to understand its antiviral properties, “says Masacapari. Ranjan Nanda of the Translational Health Group of the International Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology said, “We profiled and investigated the phytochemicals of rhododendron petals from the Himalayan flora and found them to be promising candidates for the Covid virus.” I am. Hot water extracts from these petals were found to be rich in quinic acid and its derivatives. Molecular dynamics studies have shown that these phytochemicals have two effects on viruses. “Researchers also found that, through an assay, a non-toxic dose of petal extract was applied to Vero E6 cells, the kidneys of African green monkeys commonly used to study viral and bacterial infectivity. It has been shown that it can inhibit Covid infection of cells of origin), which has a negative effect on the cells themselves, “he said. According to the team, the findings support the urgent need for further scientific research aimed at finding candidates for specific bioactive agents. R. Arbolium, In vivo and clinical trials for COVID-19. The research team also plans to conduct additional studies to understand the exact mechanism of inhibition of COVID-19 replication by certain phytochemicals from Blanche’s petals. Sujatha Sunil of the Vector Borne Disease Group at ICGEB said: How to depend. “



