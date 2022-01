When dementia hits at an early age

In frontotemporal dementia, the forehead and the part of the brain behind the ears contract, resulting in dramatic personality changes, socially inappropriate or impulsive behavior, and emotional indifference. Movement and memory problems usually occur later in the course of the illness. According to the Mayo Clinic, frontotemporal dementia often begins between the ages of 40 and 65 and can be misdiagnosed as a psychiatric problem. Lewy body dementias is another cause of dementia in young adults. It is associated with abnormal deposition of a protein called α-synuclein in the brain that affects the chemistry of the brain and causes behavioral, thinking, and motor problems. Most symptoms are similar to those found in other dementias, and additional symptoms such as hallucinations may resemble schizophrenia, but the decline in brain function occurs fairly quickly. A striking symptom of Lewy body dementias is having a violent dream and trying to do it, Dr. Knopman said. Alzheimer’s disease remains the most common cause of dementia in young and old people. There is usually hereditary Alzheimer’s disease that occurs at a young age, but these cases account for less than 10 percent of young-onset diseases. Most cases of Alzheimer’s disease occur sporadically for unknown reasons, but genetic factors can increase the risk. People with Alzheimer’s disease usually have abnormal substances (tau and beta-amyloid proteins) accumulated in their brains. Early symptoms include visual or spatial defects that cause problems such as memory loss, language problems, difficulty concentrating and completing tasks, impaired judgment, driving mistakes and getting lost. Brain scans may indicate loss of brain cells and impaired ability to metabolize glucose, which is an indication of degenerative brain disease. Perhaps the most publicly known factor known to increase the risk of early dementia is repeated head injuries as experienced by professional boxers, soccer players, soccer players, and sometimes military veterans. Once the brain cells are damaged or lost, they cannot be undone. Therefore, preventing head injuries is the best possible protection at this time. Many parents these days are trying to discourage young people from playing soccer-like sports, where repeated head injuries are common. However, proper and consistent use of the helmet and avoiding the ball in soccer can limit the risk of head injuries. Dr. Knopman said elementary school students were not very interested in playing such sports. The risk of developing dementia at a young age from repeated head injuries is much higher among those who play Division 1 football and become professional boxers.

