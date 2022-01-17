Nursing homes say the government needs to “beyond the 4th Covid-19 jab problem”





The Nursing Home Department is awaiting official advice on jabs and is calling on the government to “go ahead” of international guidance on a fourth Covid-19 vaccination for the elderly. Tadhg Daly, Chief Executive Officer of Nursing Home Ireland, Said that the fourth dose should be considered “absolutely” in light of the additional protection it gives to the elderly. Israel.. “We need to monitor what is happening in other jurisdictions and collect evidence of whether a fourth dose or a variation of an existing vaccine is appropriate,” says Daly. Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan Is writing in National Immune Advisory Board Recommendations for the next stage of vaccination, including the fourth jab. It has been about three months since many nursing home residents received the third booster. Israel points out signs of weakened immunity months after the third dose when deciding to continue four doses for people over the age of 60 who are more vulnerable to Covid-19. Did. Dr. Holohan cautioned Israel’s move last week, saying that the main function of vaccination to protect people from severe infections is “very well done.” He asked NIAC to consider the scale of the next phase of the vaccination program. Does this require boosting the entire population every 3 or 4 months, or does it require more targeted vaccination at shorter intervals for the at-risk population? Please include. “We need to make fun of it carefully but quickly,” he said. Frequent boosters Last week, the outbreak of new Covid-19 in nursing homes increased seven-fold to 56, putting further pressure on the rapid decision on whether a fourth dose is needed. Tanai Ste Leo Varadkar Said RTÉ Yesterday, the elderly and medically vulnerable people may need the Covid-19 vaccine “as in the case of the flu” each year. The European Medicines Agency Last week, he warned that frequent booster shots could adversely affect the immune system and may not be feasible. It is recommended that countries should leave more time during vaccine jabs and link them to the beginning of the cold season. Meanwhile, Nursing Homes Ireland has called on the government to take urgent action to address the nursing home staffing crisis, as it has released a new study of staff recruitment and retention that indicates an “emergency” in the care home sector. .. A survey of 118 long-term care facilities shows that more than 1,000 medical assistants and 300 nurses have left the sector over the past year, with up to 4,000 medical assistance and 1,200 nurses in the meantime. May have left the care facility.

