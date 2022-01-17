Gyms and fitness facilities throughout British Columbia are waiting to see if they will reopen on January 18th.

British Columbia’s Ministry of Health states that fitness activities can produce these aerosols and lead to rapid transmission.

The BC-wide fitness facility is expected to reopen on January 18, when the state mission ends.

In late December, British Columbia health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry introduced new restrictions, including the closure of gyms and other fitness centers, as the state saw a surge in Omicron cases.

This Tuesday, despite a hint from Henry that some of the obligations contained in the same announcement may be very common, gym enthusiasts and fitness facilities who hope the obligations aren’t extended. It’s a long-awaited time for owners.

When the closure of the “indoor event” was announced, one petition calling for greater data transparency attracted attention throughout the state.

The PetitionLaunched by Samantha Agtarap, co-owner of Engineering Bodies Strength & Strengthening in Port Moody, the British Columbia government is asking for data on where to send.

In the petition, Agtarup wrote that there was a break in carrying out the decision, noting that religious rallies remained open while the chain and independent Jim were forced to close. I am.

“Jim has made significant changes to our operations to keep our clients as safe as possible. The majority have not experienced any cases of infection or serious outbreaks in the last two years,” the petition said. increase.

As of January 16, the petition has 49,303 signatures.

During the winter holidays, people often used social media to complain about the closure of the gym and question the logic behind the malls that operate beyond the closure of the gym.

Communicate quickly in the air

The main reason for closing gyms and other fitness facilities is the faster prevalence of Omicron variants than cousins ​​like Delta.

Experts continue to understand whether Omicron is completely levitating, but the known fact is that this variant moves quickly and easily from one individual to another.

Glacier Media contacted the British Columbia Department of Health to find out why Jim is considered to be at higher risk of Omicron infection than Mohr.

“COVID-19, which contains the Omicron variant, is spread by respiratory droplets that the infected person produces when breathing, coughing, or talking. Fitness activities produce these aerosols, which can lead to rapid infection. Yes, “said the BC Department of Health. Statement to Glacier Media. “This order applies regardless of the ventilation system installed in the gym or fitness center.”

Proper ventilation is essential to carry fresh air and prevent Omicron infections. As a result, outdoor exercise is highly recommended compared to indoor events. This is because, according to Dr. Teresatam, director of public health in Canada, the virus can cause people to breathe indoors and stay in the air, where ventilation is not optimal.

Despite the obligation to close gyms throughout the state, some fitness facilities have opted to violate COVID restrictions.

Kelowna’s Iron Energy Fitness Center has lost its business license and has been fined $ 2,300 for opposition to the closure order.

“We are open and the members are still working. We are standing very strong because we know we are doing the right thing. The only way I can close this gym is , They drag me to the cuffs .. All the members get it on tape and the Canadians are going to see it. I want it, “co-owner Brian Marc said. rice field Castanets.

Other fitness facilities, such as Kickboxing Gym’s 30 Minute Hit, have stated on Facebook that they will open stores in Langley, Cloverdale and White Rock with 50% capacity. Jim said they do so with the permission of the Fraser Health Department because they are sports.Can usually continue to be done in a sports environment.. “

In a statement to Glacier Media, the ministry said, “Indoor events include a gathering of participants for adult exercise, fitness activities or classes.”

Langley’s 30-minute hit operator declined to comment.