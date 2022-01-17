Genetic risk factors found in COVID-19 odor and taste loss, researchers say

Why are scientists connecting some people together Lose the sense of smell After being infected with COVID-19.

A study published in the journal Nature Genetics on Monday We have identified genetic risk factors associated with sensory loss after COVID-19 infection. This is a discovery that can help experts understand patterns that are confusing and may point the way to the coveted treatment.

Six months after being infected with COVID-19, 1.6 million people In the United States, you are still unable to smell or have a change in your sense of smell. The exact cause of the sensory loss associated with COVID-19 is unknown, but scientists attribute it to damage to infected cells in part of the nose called the olfactory epithelium. These cells protect the sense of smell neurons and help the human sense of smell.

“It remains unclear how we went from being infected to losing our sense of smell,” he said. Dr. Justin Turner, Associate Professor of Otorhinolaryngology, Vanderbilt University, which was not part of the study.

“Early data suggest that the olfactory epithelial sustentacular cells are primarily infected with the virus, which probably leads to the death of the neurons themselves,” he said. “But we really really don’t know why, when, and why it seems to happen preferentially in a particular individual.”

Studies show that loci near the two sensory genes are associated with COVID-induced odor and taste loss. A locus is a fixed position of a gene on a chromosome.

This genetic risk factor increases the likelihood that a person infected with SARS-CoV-2 will experience an 11% loss of odor or taste.While some estimates suggest 4 out of 5 COVID-19 patients Regaining these feelings, Research suggests Persistent incompetence or diminished ability of the senses of smell and taste affects relationships, physical health and psychological well-being.

Researchers at 23andMe, a genomics and biotechnology company, conducted a study as part of a larger company. COVID-19 project.. All participants live in the United States or the United Kingdom.

Received positives within a self-reported group of 69,841 people COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) In the test, 68% reported loss of odor or taste as a symptom. Smell and taste loss were combined as a single survey question. This grouping and use of self-reported data is the limit of research.

After comparing the genetic differences between those who lost their sense of smell and those who reported not being affected by this, the researchers found a region of the genome associated with this division near two genes, UGT2A1 and UGT2A2. rice field. Both of these genes are expressed in the tissues inside the nose, which are involved in the sense of smell, and play a role in the metabolism of olfactory substances.

“This is a really beautiful example of science, and starting with the numerous activated research participants who performed this 23andMe test, we were able to gain biological insights about the disease very quickly. ” Said Adam Orton, 23andMe Vice President of Human Genetics and Lead Author of Research.

It is unclear how UGT2A1 and UGT2A2 are involved in this process, but he and his colleagues said the gene “may play a role in the physiology of infected cells,” a disorder that leads to the loss of the sense of smell. Is supposed to be causing.

To take advantage of these findings, scientists need to learn more about how these genes are expressed and what their function is in sensory signaling, Turner said.

Certain trends also emerged among participants who reported loss of smell and taste. For example, females were 11% more likely to experience this than males. On the other hand, adults between the ages of 26 and 35 accounted for 73% of this group.

The research team also found that “people of East Asian or African-American ancestry are much less likely to report loss of odor or taste.” The cause of this observation is not yet known, but Orton said it is likely not explained by the genetic variation of this particular locus. The team also notes that the study is biased towards European ancestors. Limited reference data..

He said these discoveries can help patients in two ways. Daniel Reed, Deputy Director of Monel Chemistry and Sensory Center. She is studying individual differences in the loss of smell and taste caused by Covid and was not part of a new paper.

First, she said, “When it comes to taste and smell loss due to COVID-19, it helps to answer the question” Why me. ” “Some people have it, others don’t. Natural genetics may partially explain why.”

This study may also help scientists find a cure. Previous studies have suggested that these sensory losses are associated with “inability to protect nasal and tongue sensory cells from viral infections.”

“This study suggests another direction,” she said. “The pathways that break down the chemicals that cause taste and smell in the first place can act in excess or understatement, reducing or distorting the ability of taste and smell.”

In most coronavirus pandemics, loss of odor and taste is known as a symptom.early research Loss of odor and taste is rare in Omicron variants, but suggests that it is completely unlikely. study Of the 81 Omicron cases in Norway, 12% reported a decrease in the sense of smell and 23% reported a decrease in the sense of taste.

This story first appeared NBCNews.com..