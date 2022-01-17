Health
Genetic risk factors found in COVID-19 odor and taste loss, researchers say
Why are scientists connecting some people together Lose the sense of smell After being infected with COVID-19.
A study published in the journal Nature Genetics on Monday We have identified genetic risk factors associated with sensory loss after COVID-19 infection. This is a discovery that can help experts understand patterns that are confusing and may point the way to the coveted treatment.
Six months after being infected with COVID-19, 1.6 million people In the United States, you are still unable to smell or have a change in your sense of smell. The exact cause of the sensory loss associated with COVID-19 is unknown, but scientists attribute it to damage to infected cells in part of the nose called the olfactory epithelium. These cells protect the sense of smell neurons and help the human sense of smell.
“It remains unclear how we went from being infected to losing our sense of smell,” he said. Dr. Justin Turner, Associate Professor of Otorhinolaryngology, Vanderbilt University, which was not part of the study.
“Early data suggest that the olfactory epithelial sustentacular cells are primarily infected with the virus, which probably leads to the death of the neurons themselves,” he said. “But we really really don’t know why, when, and why it seems to happen preferentially in a particular individual.”
Studies show that loci near the two sensory genes are associated with COVID-induced odor and taste loss. A locus is a fixed position of a gene on a chromosome.
This genetic risk factor increases the likelihood that a person infected with SARS-CoV-2 will experience an 11% loss of odor or taste.While some estimates suggest 4 out of 5 COVID-19 patients Regaining these feelings, Research suggests Persistent incompetence or diminished ability of the senses of smell and taste affects relationships, physical health and psychological well-being.
Researchers at 23andMe, a genomics and biotechnology company, conducted a study as part of a larger company. COVID-19 project.. All participants live in the United States or the United Kingdom.
Received positives within a self-reported group of 69,841 people COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) In the test, 68% reported loss of odor or taste as a symptom. Smell and taste loss were combined as a single survey question. This grouping and use of self-reported data is the limit of research.
After comparing the genetic differences between those who lost their sense of smell and those who reported not being affected by this, the researchers found a region of the genome associated with this division near two genes, UGT2A1 and UGT2A2. rice field. Both of these genes are expressed in the tissues inside the nose, which are involved in the sense of smell, and play a role in the metabolism of olfactory substances.
“This is a really beautiful example of science, and starting with the numerous activated research participants who performed this 23andMe test, we were able to gain biological insights about the disease very quickly. ” Said Adam Orton, 23andMe Vice President of Human Genetics and Lead Author of Research.
It is unclear how UGT2A1 and UGT2A2 are involved in this process, but he and his colleagues said the gene “may play a role in the physiology of infected cells,” a disorder that leads to the loss of the sense of smell. Is supposed to be causing.
To take advantage of these findings, scientists need to learn more about how these genes are expressed and what their function is in sensory signaling, Turner said.
Certain trends also emerged among participants who reported loss of smell and taste. For example, females were 11% more likely to experience this than males. On the other hand, adults between the ages of 26 and 35 accounted for 73% of this group.
The research team also found that “people of East Asian or African-American ancestry are much less likely to report loss of odor or taste.” The cause of this observation is not yet known, but Orton said it is likely not explained by the genetic variation of this particular locus. The team also notes that the study is biased towards European ancestors. Limited reference data..
He said these discoveries can help patients in two ways. Daniel Reed, Deputy Director of Monel Chemistry and Sensory Center. She is studying individual differences in the loss of smell and taste caused by Covid and was not part of a new paper.
First, she said, “When it comes to taste and smell loss due to COVID-19, it helps to answer the question” Why me. ” “Some people have it, others don’t. Natural genetics may partially explain why.”
This study may also help scientists find a cure. Previous studies have suggested that these sensory losses are associated with “inability to protect nasal and tongue sensory cells from viral infections.”
“This study suggests another direction,” she said. “The pathways that break down the chemicals that cause taste and smell in the first place can act in excess or understatement, reducing or distorting the ability of taste and smell.”
In most coronavirus pandemics, loss of odor and taste is known as a symptom.early research Loss of odor and taste is rare in Omicron variants, but suggests that it is completely unlikely. study Of the 81 Omicron cases in Norway, 12% reported a decrease in the sense of smell and 23% reported a decrease in the sense of taste.
This story first appeared NBCNews.com..
Sources
2/ https://www.today.com/health/genetic-risk-factor-found-covid-19-smell-taste-loss-researchers-say-rcna12505
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- CNN analyst pictured Trump’s stance: It’s not a normal human response January 15, 2022
- Dow Jones Futures signals that market sell-off will continue; JPMorgan and Wells Fargo top earnings January 15, 2022
- Health Examination: Summary of 306 New Cases in Berkshire and COVID-19 Headings This Week | Coronavirus January 15, 2022
- Alberto Fernndez will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China January 15, 2022
- A majority of Trump’s 2022 endorsements called into question the 2020 election results January 15, 2022