In the Waterloo region, another 30 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 2 new deaths have been reported.





Waterloo- In the Waterloo region, two new COVID-19-related deaths and an additional 30 hospitalizations were reported on Monday. Local authorities confirmed that the two deaths were female in their 60s and male in their 80s. Currently, 136 people are hospitalized for COVID-19, 17 of whom are in the community intensive care unit. A total of 1,272 new COVID-19 infections were recorded in the dashboard update on Monday. 184 of those cases were recorded on Sunday. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 35,106 cases have been reported in the region, including 25,953 infectious disease resolutions and 324 deaths. The Waterloo region exceeded 8,000 active infections on Monday, and at least 8,506 people are currently infected with the virus. The COVID-19 dashboard shows 74 active outbreaks, six more than the Friday update. Of the recent outbreaks, three occurred in a collective environment, two in hospitals, and finally in Chartwell Queen’s Square Retirement Residence in Cambridge. The dashboard shows three active infections at home, all among staff members. Of the latest cases, two have been identified as delta variants and 27 are listed as omicron variants. The breakdown of local concerns is as follows: 3,127 is an alpha variant

21 is a beta variant

98 is a gamma variant

4,102 are delta variants

325 is a variant of Omicron Health partners have received 1,190,527 COVID-19 vaccines, including 247,382 third boosters since the start of the pandemic. Of the eligible residents of the region over the age of 5, 81.60% are fully vaccinated and 87.43% are vaccinated once. Authorities report that 77.28% of the region’s total population has been fully vaccinated and 82.75% have received a single vaccination. As of Monday, Ontario health officials reported that 3,887 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, of whom 578 were receiving intensive care throughout the state. Ontario reported 8,521 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, but health officials have warned that the numbers are underestimated due to testing restrictions and backlogs. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has recorded 956,607 COVID-19 cases, including 851,365 infectious disease resolutions and 10,628 deaths. With files from CTV Toronto

