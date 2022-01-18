Researchers at Harvard University have found a stronger suspected association with multiple sclerosis with the Epstein-Barr virus that causes mononucleosis.





There is strong new evidence that one of the most common viruses in the world may set people on the path to the development of multiple sclerosis. Multiple sclerosis is a disorder in which the body’s immune system can mistakenly attack the protective coatings on nerve fibers, gradually eroding them and impairing their ability. XXXX.. Epstein-Barr virus has long been suspected of being involved in the development of MS. But that is a difficult relationship to prove. This is because almost everyone, usually as a child or a young adult, becomes infected with Epstein-Barr at some point. However, very few people develop MS. Researchers at Harvard University are now reporting the results of one of the greatest studies supporting Epstein-Barr theory. They tracked blood samples stored from more than 10 million U.S. military personnel and found that the risk of MS increased 32-fold after Epstein-Barr infection. The military regularly conducts blood tests on its members. Researchers checked samples stored between 1993 and 2013 looking for antibodies that showed viral infection. Only 5.3% of recruits showed no signs of Epstein-Barr when they joined the army. The researchers compared 801 MS cases diagnosed over the next 20 years with 1,566 service members who had never had the disease. Only one MS patient had no evidence of Epstein-Barr virus prior to diagnosis. Despite a thorough investigation, researchers found no evidence that other viral infections played a role. The findings “strongly suggest” that Epstein-Barr infection is “the cause, not the result of MS,” said Dr. Alberto Asherio, a research author at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, and colleagues in the journal. Reported in Science. According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, it’s clear that it’s not the only factor, given that about 90% of adults have antibodies that indicate they have Epstein-Barr. Dr. William H. Robinson and Dr. Lawrence Steinman of Stanford University, in an editorial accompanying the study, the virus appears to be the “first trigger.” However, they write that “additional fuses need to be ignited,” such as genes that can make people more vulnerable. Epstein-Barr is best known to cause “mononucleosis,” or infectious mononucleosis, in teens and young adults, but it often occurs in the absence of any symptoms. .. The virus remains inactive in the body after the initial infection and, for unknown reasons, is also associated with subsequent development of autoimmune disorders and rare cancers. Some of the possibilities mean “molecular mimicry.” This means that viral proteins are so similar to some nervous system proteins that they can trigger false immune attacks that occur in MS.

