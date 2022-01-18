Two wards of Dunedin Hospital closed due to outbreak of gastroenteritis





Along RNZ Two wards of Dunedin Hospital have been closed and infection control measures have been taken after the outbreak of gastroenteritis. First detected last Monday, norovirus was confirmed in two wards, and the third ward is waiting for test results. Southern DHB has identified 15 patients and 6 staff have had or currently have the virus. Chief Operating Officer Hamish Brown said he worked with the public health team to immediately implement infection and prevention controls to limit the spread of the infection. “Given the nature of these viruses, it’s difficult to identify when and how they entered the hospital,” he said. “The affected wards are currently closed to visitors and do not allow patients to enter or leave these wards.” These settings were reviewed daily. “We know that norovirus is the leading cause of non-bacterial gastroenteritis and can survive in the environment for up to 12 days. “This means that our staff uses strong infection and prevention controls, including PPE, and enhanced cleaning measures.” Related article Symptoms included nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea, usually starting 1-2 days after exposure and continuing for a similar period. Affected people must leave work, school, or preschool until they are symptom free for at least 48 hours. -RNZ

