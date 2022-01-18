Health
CDC guidance on high-risk sports and activities is not new
The CDC recommended canceling high-risk sports and activities, or effectively hosting them in May 2021 in areas of large community.
With more and more information about COVID-19, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regularly updates its guidance to reduce the spread of the virus.
Recent CDC Updated guidance on prevention in schools from kindergarten to high school The CDC is a summary of recent changes, in which students aged 12 to 17 years who have completed the primary vaccine series but have not yet received all eligible booster immunizations are exposed to COVID-19.
However, some media outlets claim that the CDC has updated its guidance on activities such as sports. Report from CNN shared on Twitter Unless all participants are fully attended, it is necessary to cancel “high-risk sports and extracurricular activities” such as soccer and bands, or hold them virtually in areas where the COVID-19 community is large. Vaccination emphasized CDC guidance for schools, including a public health agency recommendation.
“This was buried in the school’s guidance, which was updated a week or two ago, and many missed it,” CNN’s senior medical correspondent Elizabeth Cohen said.
Other media outlets Away CDC guidance on high-risk sports and activities was part of the latest update of the authorities, according to CNN’s report.
question
Is the CDC guidance on canceling “risk” sports or extracurricular activities new?
Source of information
answer
No, the CDC guidance on canceling high-risk sports and extracurricular activities in areas of large community is not new. A web search shows that guidance was present in May 2021.
What we found
Archived web pages from CDC The last update on May 15, 2021 contains the following guidance: To participate in these sports, it is recommended to test twice a week in low, moderate, and substantive areas of the community. High-risk sports should be virtualized or canceled in areas with high community infections. “
CDC defines high-risk extracurricular activities Things that increase exhalation, such as bands, singing, screaming, and exercising, especially when done indoors. Examples of high-risk sports include soccer and wrestling.
Other public school districts and health departments across the United States have also included CDC guidance on high-risk sports and activities in the 2021 COVID-19 update.
Hunter College Campus School in New York City, August 2021 Announced Vaccine Obligations For students and staff participating in high-risk sports during the 2021-202 academic year. The school district said the mission was in line with recent guidance from both New York and the CDC. “
Included guidance for canceling high-risk sports and activities It is listed in the New York State Education Department’s Health and Safety Guide for the 2021-202 academic year. Published in August 2021.
Almost a month later, in September 2021, Guilderland Center School District, New York Said that the resolution was passed Due to the high community penetration, “Adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines that require vaccination of student athletes participating in all high-risk sports.”
The Missouri Public Health Authority has also updated its guidance on sports during the COVID-19 pandemic in September 2021. Columbia / Boone County Public Health and Welfare Services (PHHS) According to the CDC, in the COVID-19 screening section of this document, high-risk sports and activities should be canceled or held in areas with virtually high infection rates unless everyone is fully vaccinated. Is written.
Therefore, we can confirm that the CDC guidance on high-risk sports and activities in areas where COVID-19 has a large community reach is not new. The archived CDC web page, along with guidance and policies from school districts and public health agencies, shows that the CDC has been using this exact representation for several months.
Details of VERIFY: No, the CDC director did not say that 75% of all COVID-19 deaths are people with four comorbidities.
